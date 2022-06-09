Fort Solis is Dead Space meets Duncan Jones' Moon

Audio player loading…

The Summer Game Fest is in full swing now and we’ve just seen another game reveal, a sci-fi action thriller set on Mars that looks to be particularly creepy.

The reveal trailer for Fort Solis keeps us very much in the dark, going more for the emotional impact of the game than giving us much detail about what we’ll be doing in it. Set in a remote Martian mining station called Fort Solis, it looks like you’ll be swapping between control of two characters: medical officer Wyatt Taylor and maintenance engineer Jack Leary.

See if you can make out what’s going on from the trailer:

After the game’s reveal, Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley was joined on stage by actors Troy Baker and Roger Clark, the two key players in For Solis. Baker plays medical officer Taylor and Clark plays engineer Leary.

While neither actor would get too deep into explaining what was happening in the game, Baker revealed that when the game’s director got in touch to recruit him for the project he explained that Fort Solis would be “a tight thriller, we want it to feel like Dead Space meets Duncan Jones’ Moon”. So expect weird, creeping sci-fi, maybe with a little body horror thrown in for good measure.

You can watch the interview for yourself below:

While the trailer didn’t show much of the game’s action, it did reveal that Fort Solis is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The red planet is somewhere we’ve been to in a lot of games and it’s often a washed-out space, but in the trailer, those rich reds just give a sense of pulsing danger below the surface of every scene.

Hopefully, we’ll learn what it’s actually about before too long.