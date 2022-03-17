Until Dawn devs new horror game is called The Quarry

Audio player loading…

After the success of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games is back with another teen-horror romp releasing this summer. The Quarry is jam-packed with celebrity voices, some of which are synonymous with the horror genre. It's hugely accessible, offering a number of ways to play and interact with the experience.

The developer dropped a teaser for The Quarry over on Twitter but the official reveal has just gone live and you can check it out below. Fans of classic slasher flicks will almost certainly love the premise; camp councilors getting picked off over a balmy summer night with their fate resting in your hands. And the chops of the actors involved will get you even more hyped.

You may have spotted a few familiar faces: we've got Scream's David Arquette, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Lin Shaye, Jurassic World's Justice Smith, and Aliens' Lance Henriksen, to name a few.

In terms of gameplay, Until Dawn players will be familiar with the formula. Your choices will shape the story and whether your character will ultimately live or die. With nine camp councillors to choose from, you can have all kinds of grisly fun.

Nervous that your poor decision making skills will spill over from your real life into the game? Fret not! You can play with up to seven of your most sensible friends online, letting them watch along and vote on key decisions. Or you can opt for some classic couch co-op, steering the trajectory of your own councillor.

Keen to make the game enjoyable for everyone, The Quarry lets players customize the difficulty. And if you're too much of a coward to actually play, you watch the action unfurl in Movie Mode. So if you want to enjoy a cinematic thriller, you can do just that, while also choosing how the story pans out.

"The Quarry is breaking new ground across interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen-horror experience," says director Will Byles. "I can't wait to see the choices you make, who you'll save, and who you're willing to sacrifice!"

The Quarry launches on June 10, 2022. You can pre-order the game now, and opt for the Standard or Deluxe Edition. As a pre-order bonus, you'll get access to three cinematic filters. They pay homage to indie horror (8mm-style film grain), '80s horror (retro VHS style), and classic horror (black and white).