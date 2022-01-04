Qualcomm CES 2022 press conference live blog

Qualcomm always holds a major press conference at the annual tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and CES 2022 is no different with the firm's CEO, Cristiano Amon lined up to announce new products and technologies.

According to Qualcomm, the press conference will include how it's "scaling our solutions and technologies to meet the accelerating demand of users, devices, and networks around the world.

"We will also discuss next-generation innovation in IoT devices for consumers, edge networking, and, automotive with Snapdragon Digital Chassis."

We expect the press conference to focus mainly on Qualcomm's automotive business, but don't be surprised to see smartphones, 5G, tablets and more get a mention too.

While Qualcomm doesn't produce hardware that is directly bought by consumers, its technologies form the backbone in many of the devices we use everyday, and its CES 2022 press conference could give us an insight of what we can expect from our tech in the future.

Qualcomm's CES 2022 press conference kicks off on January 4 at 11am PST/ 2pm EST / 7pm GMT.