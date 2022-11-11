Live
Black Friday 2022 live: has it started today?
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on November 11
- The best Black Friday deals today are on TVs
- Lowest-ever prices on huge TVs and OLEDs
- No good Apple deals - except Airpods Pro 2
- Great discounts on appliances at Walmart
- Samsung has superb handset trade-in deals
You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today. It isn't - Black Friday 2022 officially falls on November 25 - but given the sheer amount of Black Friday deals that have already launched, it certainly feels like it could be.
Most big-name retailers in both the US and UK are running Black Friday sales as we head into the weekend. And although we've seen the volume of discounts slow down slightly since the start of the week, there are some exceptionally good-value offers that are worth grabbing now - we've got all the latest news here.
There are also plenty we'd leave until closer to the day, when prices are highly likely to drop further. We'll steer you away from those, too. Join us as we cover the Black Friday sales live today and through the weekend. Happy browsing...
The best Black Friday sales in the US
Amazon: 60% off Ring Doorbell and toys
Best Buy: smart TVs from $79.99
Dell: up to 50% off laptops and accessories
Home Depot: 30% off large appliances
Lowes: 45% off tools and accessories
Walmart: cheap air fryers, coffee makers
5 best Black Friday deals this weekend:
- Danjor Bed Sheets:
$49.99$15.99 Amazon
- Keurig Coffee Maker:
$55$35 Walmart
- Bella Pro Air Fryer:
$129$59.99 Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249now $234 Amazon
- Samsung 75-in TV:
$849$579.99 Best Buy
The best Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: smart TVs from £99
- Argos: 20% off toys and tech
- Boots: 50% off make up, fragrances
- Currys: 40% off freezers, vacuums
- Dyson: save £100 on cordless vacs
- Game: PS and Xbox games from £4.99
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs
- Ninja: £90 on air fryers and cookware
- Samsung: £250 off phones and tablets
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting, mattresses
9 of the best Black Friday deals in the UK
We've looked at some of the best deals in the US - but what about in the UK? Here are a few things that stood out to our deals experts...
Champagne, wine and whiskey: from £6.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
With party season almost upon us, now is a good time to stock up the drinks cabinet. Amazon is here to help you do that for less, with savings of up to 28% on a selection of wines, champagnes, vodkas and whiskies. Single bottles or larger cases are available, including well-known brands such as Jameson and Absoslut.
Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine and Costa Coffee Pods Bundle:
£139.99 £48 at Very (opens in new tab)
Save £92 – It's always handy when retailers throw in some actual coffee pods with their coffee machine products, and right now, Very is bundling the Tassimo Happy Pod with 64 Costa T-Disk favourites for the very digestible price of £48. Yes, you read that right. For less than £50, you can bag yourself a brand-new coffee machine and 64 actual coffees. That's 75p per coffee, plus a whole new piece of kitchen kit.
Yankee Candle sale: from £1.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Set the right mood with this selection of Yankee Candle wax melts and candles from just £1.89. Given the time of year, there's a wide selection of Christmas-themed scents, but you can also pick up some more universal options if you'd rather not have a home smelling of cinnamon and cedar wood just yet.
Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds: was
£90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and they've only been this cheap once before.
Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
£329 £249 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Save £80 - If you need a 4K TV on a budget, check out this Hisense set on sale at Currys. A hefty price cut brings this 43-inch model well under £300, which isn't bad considering you get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a host of smart TV functions. With Amazon Alexa built-in, this one is a solid all-rounder for those who don't want to spend big.
50-inch:
£379 £299 (opens in new tab) | 55-inch: £429 £329 (opens in new tab)
Asus VivoBook 15:
£379.99 £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £150 – We're seriously impressed with how good this Asus VivoBook 15 is in terms of value for money. It offers impressive performance for all general everyday tasks and light use thanks to its Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM - a combination of solid components we rarely see for so cheap. There isn't a better deal out there today if you're after a capable laptop on a budget of under £250.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones:
£380 £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £81 – Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 21% off. They've only been as cheap as this once before - and these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.
Shark IZ202UKTDB Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology:
£379.99 £199.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)
Save £180 - Get this limited edition deluxe Shark cordless vacuum with a free car detailing kit and filter for £180 off the original price. There's a lot going for this stick vac, which has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal and comes with 4 attachments: a crevice tool, an upholstery tool and an anti-hair wrap pet tool. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for pet owners, and it'll be a good idea to buy this deal now while stock lasts.
Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV:
£1,399 £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Save £400 – This is a massive reduction on one of Sony's best OLED TVs. Getting one of these larger high-end 4K displays for £1,000 or less is a good deal as they don't often fall this low. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks, while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound. It's a great gaming TV, too, with 4K at 120fps support and VRR to give you the smoothest experience with minimal input lag.
One of the best laptops ever made gets a $700 price cut
Dell has launched its Black Friday sale, and it's well worth a look if you need a new laptop. The one that caught our eye is this huge $700 discount on a high-end Dell XPS 15, which drops the price from $2,899 to $2,199.
It's a productivity powerhouse, as you might expect given the price, with new Intel Alder Lake processors and RTX GPUs packed into the classic XPS laptop design. We found that it's even capable of some moderate gaming. We gave it a full five stars in our Dell XPS 15 (2022) review.
Don't buy it if you don't need the best of the best - those specs are going to be overkill for a lot of people. But if you want to own what we think is arguably the perfect computer for most Windows users, this is a good deal. It's the lowest price we've seen so far.
Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i9: was
$2,899.99 now $2,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Dell Black Friday deals are live, and you can get the powerful XPS 15 laptop on sale for $2,199.99 thanks to today's massive $700 discount. Named as one of our best laptops, the XPS 15 (opens in new tab) packs a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics, a 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD.
Beats Studio Buds get a $50 price cut before Black Friday
The Beats Studio Buds are easily the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made. We gave them 4/5 stars in our Beats Studio Buds review: they’re comfortable to wear and they sound great, plus they support active noise cancellation.
Unfortunately, their call quality isn't perfect and they're missing Apple's H1 Wireless Chip. But at $99.99 - which is their current price at Amazon, down from $149.95 - they're a lot cheaper than Apple's AirPods Pro 2 $234. We think they're an absolute bargain for a premium pair of noise-canceling earbuds.
Beats Studio Buds: was
$149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)
Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the earbuds down to $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.
6 more of the best Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy
We said Best Buy has a huge range of TV deals today, and we meant it. Here are six more cracking offers.
1. TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $90 – One of our favorite budget 50-inch Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.