LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit handpick flagship features for a lower price

The LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit are two new smartphone handsets that the South Korean firm is launching at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Both handsets take inspiration from the flagship LG G7 ThinQ, but handpick just a few of its flagship features, allowing them to arrive with more affordable price tags.

The LG G7 One features a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 3,000mAh battery.

That means the G7 One has an older chipset, less RAM, less storage and just a single rear camera versus the G7 ThinQ. It's still a decent line-up of specs though, and if LG can get the price right it could be an attractive offering.

Image 1 of 2 LG G7 One Image 2 of 2 LG G7 One

G7 Fit is the G7 ThinQ on a strict diet

Meanwhile the LG G7 Fit is another step down from the G7 One, with an even older Snapdragon 821 chipset, a more basic 16MP rear camera and older Bluetooth 4.2 technology.

But you still get the large 6.1-inch QHD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a microSD card slot and the choice of either 32GB or 64GB of storage - along with a 3,000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Image 1 of 3 LG G7 Fit Image 2 of 3 LG G7 Fit Image 3 of 3 LG G7 Fit

There's currently no word on the LG G7 One and G7 Fit release date, price and availability, but we'll update this article as soon as we know more.

We'll be getting hands on with both smartphones at IFA 2018 this week, so keep an eye out for our first look reviews of the handsets.