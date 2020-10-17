Leeds vs Salford live stream: how to watch free Challenge Cup Final 2020 from anywhere

While Covid-19 restrictions may mean the stands will be empty, expect nothing less than a full-blooded battle on the pitch at Wembley this afternoon. So that you don't miss a try, tackle or chicken scratch, we'll explain how to live stream Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils in rugby league's 2020 Challenge Cup Final today, even if the match isn't been shown where you are.

The Rhinos come into the clash as favourites, with Saturday's match marking their 26th appearance in the final. Having previously lifted the trophy on 13 occasions, Leeds will be drawing inspiration from their last outing at Wembley in the Challenge Cup back in 2015 where they registered an unforgettable 50-0 trouncing of Hull KR - a result that stands as the tournament final's widest ever margin of victory.

Live stream Challenge Cup Final 2020 The Challenge Cup Final 2020 between Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils takes place this Saturday. London's iconic Wembley Stadium is the venue for all the action, with kick-off at 3pm BST. It's all available on the BBC in the UK, and you can watch your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

Salford have only won the Challenge Cup once - a mere 80 years ago - and despite the agony of falling at the final hurdle in last year's Super League Grand Final still fresh in the memory, they will nevertheless fancy their chances here. Ian Watson’s men have been on an exceptional run to get to Wembley, having sealed their spot with an impressive win over Warrington Wolves in the semi-finals.

If the Red Devils are to write a new chapter in their club's history they'll need to do it without full-back Dan Sarginson and former Leeds forward Jack Ormondroyd, after both players were ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Read on for your full guide to getting a 2020 Rugby League Challenge Cup live stream and watching Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils, no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream Leeds vs Salford for FREE in the UK

The great news for rugby league fans in the UK is that the 2020 Challenge Cup Final will be shown for free in the UK, with the game being broadcast live on BBC One. Today's coverage starts at 1.45pm, building up to the big 3pm kick-off. You'll also be able to live stream the action from Wembley (and catch up) via BBC iPlayer on your laptop, smartphones or tablet. if you're not in the UK this weekend but want to catch up with any of the BBC coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions.

How to watch the Challenge Cup final 2020 from abroad

If you want to watch UK rugby league action, there are plenty of Super League live stream and TV options available in countries all over the world - and we've recommended some of the best places to start below.

But you still might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which prevents you watching your streaming service of choice overseas.

Luckily, there's a pretty straightforward solution - simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to virtually relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to stream the rugby live from anywhere

How to live stream the rugby league final in Australia

Fans of UK Super League rugby Down Under can tune into all the 2020 Challenge Cup Final on Fox League - available through Foxtel. You'll need its sports package added on to the base package, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. Kick-off at Wembley for Leeds vs Salford is 1am AEDT on Sunday.

Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils live stream options in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to the Super League in the US and will be airing today's action from Wembley. The best bit is it comes on the Fox Soccer Plus channel, which doesn't really make sense, but will be available on cable for many people. Coverage of Leeds vs Salford starts at 8.45am ET / 5.45am PT ahead of a 10am ET / 7am PT kick-off. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service.