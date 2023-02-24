Latest Garmin Forerunner 965 leak shows off redesigned map and system UI

Audio player loading…

New details for Garmin’s upcoming smartwatch, the Forerunner 965 , have been leaked by yet another hasty online store giving us our first high-resolution look at the device.

The images come from swimming retailer SwimOutlet (opens in new tab) showing off the device in two different colors: a metallic black and a bright greenish-yellow. At a glance, it appears the bezel around the watch face is smaller compared to the Forerunner 955 . The extra room is probably for the new 1.4-inch AMOLED screen the upcoming watch is reported to have. Other shots reveal what the system UI will look like on the device such as more information being displayed at once on the main screen. The map feature has also been revamped. This time around, step-by-step directions will take up less space on the Forerunner 965’s face, making it easier to see where you’re going when using the map.

Other than that, not much else was revealed in the SwimOutlet listing. It’s unknown what other features, new or returning like the ECG app , will be on the Forerunner 965. There is, however, a price tag for the smartwatch: $599.99 making it cheaper than initial guesses. The release date remains a mystery although a screenshot from the iRun.Fr website (opens in new tab), an online French fitness retailer, hints at a March 2 launch which is less than a week away. But even that date is debatable as others have claimed it is actually March 14.

SwimOutlet Garmin Forerunner 965 leak (Image credit: Future)

Garmin's Forerunner 265 leaked

Besides the Forerunner 965, some new marketing images of the upcoming Forerunner 265 and 265s duo also leaked (opens in new tab). Very little was revealed apart from the wide assortment of colors the two devices will sport. The Forerunner 265 will be available in black/gray, aqua blue, and whitestone whereas the smaller 265s model comes in a striking black and yellow combo, light pink, and a lighter whitestone shade.

It’s worth pointing out that both watches will launch with what appears to be an AMOLED screen. This is backed up by previous leaks, but without official confirmation, it’s hard to say for sure. Specs-wise, nothing else was leaked that hasn’t already been covered. Previous rumors state Forerunner 265 has a battery life of “up to 13 days in smartwatch mode [or] 20 hours in GPS mode” and will cost somewhere around $449 to $499 – depending on the region.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Things can always change at the last minute. However, given the frequency of these leaks in the past month or so, we probably won’t have to wait very long for Garmin to announce something.