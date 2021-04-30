Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora live stream: time and how to watch boxing from anywhere

They've been embroiled in a war of words for nearly two years, but it's finally time for Joseph Parker (28-2) and Derek Chisora (32-10) to let their fists do the talking. You're in the right place to find out all the details of how to watch a Parker vs Chisora live stream online to catch all this weekend's boxing action from anywhere in the world - with FREE options available in some regions.

Del Boy rarely needs an excuse to start shooting his mouth off, but that's exactly what Parker gave him when he pulled out of their October 2019 fight because of a spider bite, and he's been questioning the New Zealander's courage ever since.

It's been nearly three years since Parker last fought in the UK. In fact, the only two defeats of his professional career came in Blighty - at the hands of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, both in 2018. But he's been on an upward trajectory ever since, winning four consecutive fights - three by knockout - the most recent of which came at the expense of long-time rival Junior Fa in February.

Chisora had won three in a row before succumbing to former cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk in October. Chisora came flying out of the blocks but punched himself out, and it was one-way traffic after that.

It's a grudge match that's been nearly two years in the making, and here's how to watch a Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora live stream from anywhere.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

Can I watch a free Parker vs Chisora live stream?

Yes, in a way - but only in certain countries where a DAZN free trial is on offer.

Boxing fans in Canada are among those in luck, as while it costs 20 bucks in the Great White North for the service monthly, you can get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada. It's one of the only countries, along with Switzerland, we're aware of where the service offers a trial on the house.

If that isn't you, don't worry, as DAZN is dirt cheap all over the world!

It's also really reasonable to watch Parker vs Chisora in Australia, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month, compared to the steeper DAZN US price of $19.99 a month.

How to live stream Parker vs Chisora from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Parker vs Chisora anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Parker vs Chisora live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

It's pay up or go without, we're afraid - you can buy the Parker vs Chisora fight for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office, and that's your only option. After paying, you can watch it either via your Sky account, or on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device. Sky's coverage of the event starts at 6pm BST, but we wouldn't expect Parker and Chisora to start their ring walks until around 10pm, though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora: live stream boxing in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Spark Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to the Parker vs Chisora fight. The service will be offering all the action via pay-per-view, and if you sign up before Saturday you'll pay $39.99. After that it's $49.99. Coverage of the event starts at 5am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, but Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora are expected to make thing ring walks at around 9am. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Anyone currently based in New Zealand from a different country can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their local coverage just like they would at home - and Kiwis abroad can use the same method to virtually head back to NZ.

Parker vs Chisora live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show the Parker vs Chisora fight all over the world, including the US, Australia and Canada - just not the UK, Ireland, New Zealand or Samoa. Coverage of the main card starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the US and Canada (on Saturday, May 1), and 3am AEST in Australia (on Sunday, May 2). The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Saturday in the US and Canada, and at 7am AEST in Australia on Sunday morning - though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. It's one of the few places that offers a FREE DAZN trial though. And a DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in Australia, where it costs an initial price of $2.99 a month.

Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. VPNs most notably encounter obstacles starting from scratch with DAZN Canada, though in other places like the US our general sports VPN recommendation was working fine in 2021.

And if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. It also offers a FREE trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.

It's a great all-round offering, with the only real drawback being that it doesn't play overly nice with VPNs in all territories. As we've said, Canadians abroad will find they can't sign up for DAZN even with the help of a Virtual Private Network - though existing account holders (with or without a subscription) will find they can access the service fine.

It's not universally the case, either, as our latest testing reveals DAZN US is accessible using a VPN across the board.

(Image credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora fight takes place on Saturday, May 1 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 6pm BST, which is 1pm ET / 10am PT in the US and Canada, 3am AEST in Australia, and 5am NZST in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Parker vs Chisora ring walk times

Parker vs Chisora time (US and Canada): 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 4pm CT

Parker vs Chisora time (UK): 10pm BST

Parker vs Chisora time (Australia): 7am AEST (Sunday, May 2)

Parker vs Chisora time (New Zealand): 9am NZST (Sunday, May 2)

Who is Joseph Parker?

Joseph Parker is a 29-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion of the world, having won the vacant belt by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2016.

He held onto it for 15 months, successfully defending his title twice, before it was taken from him by Anthony Joshua in March 2018, in a fight that went the distance and was awarded to AJ via unanimous decision.

It was the first defeat of Parker's professional career, and he would lose again four months later, albeit in controversial circumstances.

Dillian Whyte beat him via unanimous decision in July 2018, though the fight featured a clash of heads that dropped Parker to the canvas, as well as roughhouse tactics from Whyte, including rabbit punches, shoves and headbutts.

Who is Derek 'Del Boy' Chisora?

Derek Chisora is a hugely experienced boxer, the 37-year-old having started his professional career in 2007.

The Zimbabwean-born British fighter has faced many of the biggest names of the past decade, including Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury, David Haye and Dillian Whyte, though he came out second-best to all of them.

He's known for his wind-up tactics, which have included kissing Carl Baker at the weigh-in before their fight, slapping Klitschko at the weigh-in and, after losing that fight, instigating a brawl with Haye - which led to the temporary withdrawal of his boxing licence.

Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora full card