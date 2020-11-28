Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream: fight time and how to watch anywhere today

Social media star-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul steps in the ring once more, this time to face another career-change fighter - read on for full details on how to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream today, no matter where in the world you are.

Watch: Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream The Paul vs Robinson showdown is set to take place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California - the home of MLS club LA Galaxy. The night's undercard is set to get under way in the US at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and will be shown on FITE TV (that's 1am GMT in the UK and 1pm AEDT on Sunday in Australia). Ring walks for the main event are expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT (3am GMT/3pm AEDT) , and you can access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are with a reliable VPN in your corner.

The fight is second-to-last bout on tonight's huge Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card and sees 1-0 Paul take on former NBA star Robinson in the first professional encounter of the latter's career.

He's undoubtedly got athletic ability and is the NBA's only three-time Slam Dunk champion - but how will it translate to the ring? With a first round KO win over Ali Al-Fakhir, Paul has a sliver more experience and is certainly adept at talking a good game, most recently calling out UFC stars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. What do you expect? He is, after all, the brother of controversial YouTube star Logan Paul.

The Paul vs Robinson fight takes place along with the rest of the card at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California - by day, the home of the MLS club the LA Galaxy.

Tonight, it's turning into the epicenter of the boxing universe, though, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight if you're away from your country

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Tyson vs Jones fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Paul vs Robinson live stream from anywhere

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: live stream the fight in the US

Boxing streaming service FITE TV has nabbed the rights to show Paul vs Robinson along with the full card in the US via its website, mobile and smart TV streaming apps. The complete PPV is priced at $49.99, and can also be accessed via the TysonOnTriller.com website, which is set to serve as the central hub for Saturday's much-anticipated event. For those looking to go down the linear route, the fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the US - check with your local provider to see if the fight is available. Not in the US? Remember you can watch the same services you would at home with the help of a VPN.

Paul vs Robinson live stream: how to watch the fight, UK time and more

British fight fans looking to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with BT Sport Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase - the cheapest option we're aware of. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 12am GMT Saturday night / Sunday morning. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

Paul vs Robinson live stream: how to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight in Canada

As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Paul vs Robinson fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99. As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers. Outside of Canada? Don't worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the fight just like you would at home.

How to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream in Australia

Paul vs Robinson is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event , which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Those without cable or simply looking for a different way to get a Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price. An added benefit of getting the fight with Kayo is that it essentially bags you a FREE Kayo trial with your purchase, as you get full access to Kayo Sports through Thursday, December 3 in addition to this weekend's full card. The four-hour event is set to kick off at 1pm AEDT on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29.

How to watch Paul vs Robinson: live stream the fight in New Zealand

Sky Sports has the rights to tonight's full Tyson vs Jones card in New Zealand, and that includes the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson clash. As in other countries, it's a PPV affair, which for Kiwis means heading to Sky Arena. Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get under way at 3pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29 and the main event expected to start around 5pm. Sky Arena is channel 065 in New Zealand, but if you don't have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now. The fight isn't available for mobile streaming on Sky Go in New Zealand, however.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson price and PPV details

Jake Pail vs Nate Robinson appears to be an exclusively pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world.

Here's how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, the fight is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates - some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Paul vs Robinson price (US): $49.90

Paul vs Robinson price (Canada): $49.99

Paul vs Robinson price (UK): £19.95

Paul vs Robinson price (Australia): $59.95

Paul vs Robinson price (New Zealand) $39.95

Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5pm NZDT

Full Tyson vs Jones Jr card for Saturday's fight featuring Paul vs Robinson

Saturday's unique event in LA isn't just about the two boxing legends, or even the intriguing clash between former New York Knicks guard Robinson and Jake Paul. KSI's trainer Viddal Riley is set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter, while the main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Under card