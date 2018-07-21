Jaime Munguia vs Liam Smith live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere

When is the Munguia vs Smith fight? Jaime Munguia vs Liam Smith takes place on Saturday, July 21 in Las Vegas at 10pm ET and 7pm PT - so that's 3am BST. The venue for the fight is Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tonight the current WBO junior middleweight champion, Jaime "The Beast" Munguia takes on Liverpool's former World light-middleweight champion Liam "Beefy" Smith in Las Vegas' Hard Rock Cafe in a battle for the title.

The 21-year-old Munguia is back after thrashing Sadam Ali for the WBO title. Now, just two months later, Munguia is defending his title against a more evenly matched 154lb 29-year-old Liam Smith. As a former title holder Smith will be hungry to win. Especially as the Ali fight, which won Munguia the title, was meant for him originally before he had to pull out.

Beefy Smith will fight for the first time in the capital of US boxing, Las Vegas. On top of that he's taking on an unbeaten Munguia who has a stunning 26 knockouts in 29 bouts.

Smith says: "Munguia is obviously a dangerous puncher and I’ll have to be wary of him early on, but he’s never fought someone as good as me and a fully-fledged 154lb fighter."

If you want to see his words backed up with fists, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how you can live stream the Munguia vs Smith boxing from anywhere in the world.

Live stream Munguia vs Smith in the US for free

Those wanting to catch the fight Stateside can do so via HBO, which has live coverage of the bout from 10pm ET and 7pm PT on Saturday July 21. HBO packages start from $14.99 per month, but offers the first month for FREE. So you could take advantage of this for the Munguia vs Smith fight if you haven't before.

How to watch the Munguia vs Smith fight in the UK

Saturday’s match-up will be shown on BT Sport 1 (Sky channel 413, BT channel 408) and BoxNation (Sky 427, BT 415), both on TV and online for subscribers. That means a live stream is available through the BT Sport app and BTSport.com for subscribers. BoxNation, meanwhile, offers an online-only package for £12 a month that has no contract and allows you to watch on desktop, mobile, smart TV or the BoxNation app. Coverage will begin at 2:45am BST with the fight due to start at 3am in the very early hours of Saturday, July 22. Not in the UK and still want to watch via the above plans, then the way to do it is to download a VPN service.

