Jabra Elite 25e can give you 18 hours of music wirelessly for Rs 3,999

Jabra launched a new pair of in-ear wireless earphones in India on Tuesday. Touted as Elite 25e, the earphones come with a neckband and offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The wireless earphones will be available at Croma, Amazon and all Jabra authorized resellers at a price tag of Rs 3,999 starting today.

Coming to the specifications, the wireless earphones come with a dedicated voice control button and a message read out feature which allows users to access Siri and Google Now on the move. This means you don’t need to take your phone out of your pocket if you want to answer a call or change a song.

Improved neckband design courtesy Jabra EarGel

For better in-ear audio experience, the wireless earphones are equipped with Jabra's EarGel design which offers a comfortable fit and less audio leakage to the listeners. So, whether you prefer rich bass or crisp high tunes, your sound quality needs won’t be compromised, claims the company. Also, the improved neckband design promises to offer all-day comfort to users.

Commenting on the launch, Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra said, “The Jabra Elite 25e is engineered with the multi-tasking, on-the-go person in mind who values high-quality conversations and music while on the move. No product currently on the market delivers this level of battery life and experience for the Jabra Elite 25e’s price point. Therefore, we believe this product, following in the footsteps of the hugely successful Jabra Elite Sport, is worthy of the name Elite.”

The wireless earphones are IP54 rated, which makes it wind and water resistant. Also, the Multiuse feature allows users to connect the earphones with two devices at the same time via Bluetooth and up to 8 devices in total.

To recap, Jabra launched Elite Sport – a set of truly wireless earphones for fitness fanatics, a few months back.