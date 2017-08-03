Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds are more than just good audio

Jabra has launched a new set of truly wireless earbuds under its Elite franchise in India on Wednesday. By truly we mean there is no wire involved at all, just like the Apple AirPod. Touted as Jabra Elite Sport, the earbuds offer a wireless experience to the users, which makes them a wise choice for the fitness fanatics.

The earphones come with a broad range of audio training tools and an advanced fitness analysis technology, which includes an in-ear heart rate monitor and VO2 Max data that promises to measure the fitness of the user with 90 percent accuracy. This data is then delivered by the Jabra Sports Life app in real-time via in-ear coaching feature of the earphone. Furthermore, the app is supposed to enable users to improve their fitness levels by providing information like distance covered, pace, route, and calories burnt.

Going by what the company claims, the earbuds offer superior audio quality for calls and music. Also, the earphones come with four microphones in total having a set of two mics in each of them. Out of which, one is used for answering calls, while the other works on canceling the external noise at the same time. They also support all the major operating systems including Android and iOS and can be easily paired with any smartphone.

The company also promises to offer 4.5 hours of calls and music when fully charged along with an additional charging capacity of up to 9 hours of charge stored in the carry case. To recall, Jabra is not the only company that is coming up with this technology. We have seen something similar on the Apple AirPods, which is already available in the market.

Keeping fitness as the prime motive, Jabra Elite Sports are IP67 certified and also offer a three-year warranty against sweat on the product.

The earphones will be available to the users from Aug 8 onward at a price of Rs 18,990.