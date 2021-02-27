Italy vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 rugby online anywhere

It's only round 3 of this year's Six Nations and, to the surprise of rugby fans everywhere, it looks like Ireland could be down to playing for pride. Having lost two games that on any other day they might have won, nothing but a resounding win will do today. Read on as our guide explains how to get an Italy vs Ireland live stream and watch Six Nations 2021 rugby online - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

A frustrating, self-inflicted defeat to Wales was followed by a tight one against free-wheeling France - a result that would have gone the other way if only James Lowe's boots were a size smaller. Luck of the Irish, my foot...

Franco Smith Italian side have been entertaining to watch and have some very promising young prospects in the likes of Stephen Varney and Monty Ioane. But their defensive weaknesses have been punished ruthlessly, with France and England putting a combined 13 tries and 91 points past the Azzurri.

That said, Italy have actually notched one more try than Ireland over the course of their opening two games, with three to their name compared to Ireland's desperately poor haul of just two - and they've been easier on the eye, too.

They've only beaten Ireland once in the past 23 years, and while Andy Farrell's men are favoured in spite of their disappointing run of form, Italy will know this is the best chance they've had of causing an upset in a very long time indeed.

Will Ireland bounce back, or are things about to get even worse? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream - and how to watch Italy vs Ireland for FREE in a number of countries!

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Italy vs Ireland is being shown exclusively live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Italy vs Ireland kicks off at 2.15pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 1.30pm. Not in the UK for the 2021 Six Nations? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. Our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Italy vs Ireland from abroad working well with ITV Hub and other UK streaming services.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Italy vs Ireland game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 2.15pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 1pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above. We regularly test the VPNs we recommend to check they're working with popular streaming services - our latest 2021 results show the VPN we recommend to watch Italy vs Ireland is an effective way to access Virgin Media One from abroad.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Ireland, the UK, or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can send your device on a digital holiday back home. That way you can enjoy your normal sports coverage, just like you would from the comfort of your couch - even if you're abroad.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Ireland from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Italy vs Ireland FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Italy vs Ireland without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 9.15am ET/6.15am PT on Saturday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. Recent February 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Wales vs England from abroad working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a late night, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Italy vs Ireland in Australia. The game kicks off at 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 1.05am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription - or try Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which is also showing Italy vs Ireland. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. It's an early start for the Italy vs Ireland game, which kicks off at 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 3.10am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Italy vs Ireland live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Italy vs Ireland game kicks off at 9.15am ET/6.15am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for FREE, as DAZN offers a 30 day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.