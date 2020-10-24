Ireland vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby from anywhere today

As the only teams to have played fewer than four games, Ireland and Italy have the honour of restarting the 2020 Six Nations after a seven-month break. It's great to see the return of international rugby, that said, Gli Azzurri would probably rather be doing anything else. They're propping up the table without a single point, and have nothing but pride to play for at an empty Aviva. Follow our Ireland vs Italy live stream guide to tune in to the Six Nations clash no matter where in the world you are.

Ireland vs Italy live stream Ireland vs Italy kicks off in Dublin at 3.30pm local time (IST),. If you're based in the UK, that also means it's 3.30pm kick-off, while in Italy and most of Western Europe, it's a 4.30pm CEST start. The great news is that you can watch the match for free on ITV4 - and you can still tune in from abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

Andy Farrell's men can still win the championship, and they'll be desperate to get the show back on the road having had a long old time to stew over their most recent Six Nations clash, a chastening defeat at the hands of the old foe England.

That Ireland had gone into that clash as the favourites cannot have made the loss any easier to handle.They're currently fourth in the standings, but could leapfrog England, France and Scotland with a bonus-point victory over Italy, putting them in the driving seat ahead of the final round of fixtures.

However, while Ireland have a potential thriller on the horizon, as they prepare to head to Paris next weekend to face France, England finish their campaign against Italy. It's been a strange old tournament, but it should end in thrilling fashion.

Captain Johnny Sexton is in, following a hamstring injury, but Ulster captain Iain Henderson is out, as he has a three-match ban to serve after his red card against the Ospreys last week.

The great news is that this match is free-to-air in the UK, so you can tune in to a free Ireland vs Italy live stream if you're there. For details of how to do that and all your other viewing options, keep reading.

Don't miss: how to watch a UFC 254 live stream tonight

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy in the UK for FREE

Ireland vs Italy kicks off at 3.30pm BST and is being shown live on ITV1, so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. Coverage begins at 2.45pm. You can also watch the match on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your rugby fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch a Six Nations live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Live stream Ireland vs Italy in Australia

If you fancy watching Ireland vs Italy Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny Its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more. Ireland vs Italy kicks off at 1.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream Ireland vs Italy in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for Ireland vs Italy in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app, and if you're away from New Zealand right now you can use a VPN to catch your home TV coverage. The match kicks off at 3.30am NZT on Sunday morning.

Live stream Ireland vs Italy Six Nations rugby in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN holds the broadcast right for Six Nations rugby in Canada, and is showing every game live on its online platform, including Ireland vs Italy, which kicks off at 10.30am ET/7.30am PT. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of its 30-day FREE trial and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an Ireland vs Italy Six Nations live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020 Six Nations, and is showing every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Ireland vs Italy is being shown on both NBCSN and Peacock, with kick-off set for 10.30am ET/7.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass as NBC's Six Nations streaming option, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.