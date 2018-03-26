The best iPhone 8 Plus deals in March 2018

We feel a bit sorry for the iPhone 8 Plus. Usually Apple's big screen iterative update would be set to be the new daddy of the iPhone family. But this year sees the iPhone X take that mantle and steal its thunder. The iPhone 8 Plus is a favourite uncle, tops!

But iPhone 8 Plus deals still have a very valuable function to fulfill in the iPhone menagerie. If you want one of the newest large screened Apple smartphones, but the price of the iPhone X make you feel dizzy, then the 8 Plus is the one for you.

So how are iPhone 8 Plus prices looking. On average, if you shop wisely (using our price comparison chart below) you'll save yourself around £300 if you go for this handset over the iPhone X. We've seen monthly tariffs as low as the £30 region if you're prepared to stick a wedge down upfront. And Three has just bulldozed the other networks with some of the best value tariffs we've seen so far.

Still a little expensive? Don't forget that that iPhone 8 deals is also available if you'd prefer the smaller smartphone, along with the smaller prices. And you can save £10 on the upfront cost of any iPhone 8 Plus deal at Mobiles.co.uk by using the voucher code 10OFF at the checkout.

The top 5 best iPhone 8 Plus deals you can get in the UK today:

iPhone 8 Plus | Vodafone | £215.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £37pm

While you may think we're mad recommending a deal with an upfront cost of over £200, the £37 monthly fee makes this one of the cheapest iPhone 8 Plus deals when you total up the price over two years. So if you've got the cash to spend at the start and don't mind the trifling data allowance, this is definitely worth considering. Total cost over 24 months is £1103.99 View this iPhone 8 Plus deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 8 Plus | Three | £106.99 upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

The latest batch of Three tariffs on the iPhone 8 Plus are pretty much killing the opposition at the moment. This one offers a great combination of monthly payments, data allowance and upfront spend. We reckon 8GB is probably enough for the vast majority of folk out there. And the totla price dips its head under the £1,100-mark. Total cost over 24 months is £1066.99 Get this iPhone 8 Plus deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 Plus | EE | £49.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

Paying almost £50 a month isn't the cheapest you'll pay each month for an iPhone 8 Plus deal, we get that. But EE is the fastest 4G network in the UK, which is a big selling point for big data users. This deal also comes with three months of free BT Sport and six month of Apple Music, and a bountiful 10GB of mobile data every 30 days. Total cost over 24 months is £1201.99 Get this iPhone 8 Plus deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 8 Plus | Three | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

This deal is truly stupendous if you're in need of tonnes of data with your iPhone 8+ deal. 30GB is an enormous mound to play in and £47 per month beats a lot of what the other networks can manage with far less data. Do you really need unlimited data? Because if you don't and 30GB is actually enough, this tariff will save you around £700 on all-you-can-eat! Total cost over 24 months is £1128 Buy this big data deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB | O2 | £65.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm

Prefer to download your box sets rather than stream them? Rather keep your photos on your phone instead of in the cloud? You'll be parting with £56 every single month of the two year contract, but this O2 deal gets you the 256GB version of the iPhone 8 Plus. That's a remarkable amount of space to enjoy, and you don't even have to compromise on data as you get a huge 30GB's worth. Total cost over 24 months is £1409.99 View this 256GB iPhone 8 Plus deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 8 Plus price: how much does it cost?

A mighty £799. That's how much the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus will cost you in the UK according to the RRP - that's almost one hundred pounds more than the 7 Plus cost the year before.

Need more memory - then your only other option is spending an extra £150 and grabbing a £949 256GB iPhone 8 Plus.

If you opt to buy the iPhone 8 Plus upfront without a contract you will save money in the long run, but of course £799 is a lot of money to pay. If you can afford it though it the way to go once you pair it with a cheap SIM only deal.

iPhone 8 Plus review in brief

Brilliant, but in the shade of the iPhone X

Screen size: 5.5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 202g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2675mAh

Great camera

Premium look and feel

Wireless charging

Lacks the pizzazz of the iPhone X

This is the iPhone you want if you can't quite afford the iPhone X. It's got the larger battery, same powerful innards and strong camera. If you don't mind the poorer screen, it's a good option - and the screen is still a beaut. And we prefer it quite a lot more to the regular iPhone 8.

Read more in TechRadar's full iPhone 8 Plus review