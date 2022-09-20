iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island is coming soon to Android phones

Audio player loading…

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series' major highlight is the new Dynamic Island feature, which turns the display cut out into a usable interactive area that allows users to monitor and control various functions in the phone.

Ever since Apple introduced this, it was inevitable that Android brands would follow suit and bring similar functionality to their software skins.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme has officially announced the upcoming feature in its software skin, Realme UI, the Realme Island.

Realme has made a community post asking its users to co-create Realme Island. It has asked the Realme Community members (opens in new tab)for ideas for the Island, which users can submit as drawings, GIFs or simple text. It explains how this feature would work, how it would look, and how it would be beneficial.

Realme UI devs will look at all the proposals sent through the company's Google form posted on the community forum.

Redmi is also reportedly developing a dynamic island-like feature for its Redmi K60 series of phones. Gsmarena reports (opens in new tab) that MIUI developers have already started working on a similar feature for Xiaomi devices.

It is also to be noted that third-party implementations of Dynamic Island are already available for Xiaomi devices.

Apple leads, everyone else follows?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is the most influential tech company in the world. What it does, it soon becomes the industry standard.

Apple removed the headphone jack from its phones; now, most phones don't come with one. Apple removed the charger from the box; some brands have already removed it, and some will remove it soon.

Dynamic Island is the stand-out feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series, creating more hype for this generation than any previous few iPhones. Not just that, it is a shift in user experience on iPhones. It will inevitably find its way into Android phones.

It is no surprise that Realme and Redmi are working on such a feature for their phones. Soon, Dynamic Island clones could be available on most Android phones. We can even expect an official version implementation on Android from Google soon if it proves to be popular enough.