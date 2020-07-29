iPhone 12 price leak suggests the range will be more expensive than we thought

The iPhone 12 range is obviously going to be expensive, but the latest price leak suggests these phones could cost even more than some earlier leaks have said.

According to Twitter leaker @komiya_kj, the 5G iPhone 12 will start at $699 in the US for 64GB of storage. Two previous sources though had suggested that it would cost just $649 for twice as much storage (128GB). According to this latest leak you’d have to pay $749 for that – so $100 more. The price then apparently goes up to $849 for 256GB of storage.

If you want the larger 6.1-inch 5G iPhone 12 Max, then you’d apparently have to pay $799 for 64GB of storage, $849 for 128GB, or $949 for 256GB. That again is $100 more than previous leaks had suggested.

【iPhone 12 Prices】12 5G (5.4”)(64GB $699)128GB $749258GB $84912 Max 5G (6.1”)(64GB $799)128GB $849256GB $94912 Pro (6.1”)128GB $1049256GB $1149512GB $134912 Pro Max (6.7”)128GB $1149256GB $1249512GB $1449Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3zJuly 27, 2020

It is however worth noting that this source has only provided prices for the 5G models. Some sources suggest there will be cheaper 4G-only models as well. So even if @komiya_kj is right it may be possible to get an iPhone 12 for less than this, but the leaks we’re comparing these prices to are also for 5G models, so either way this is higher than we’d heard.

In any case, moving on to the iPhone 12 Pro (which is only thought to come in a 5G variety), this source claims that it will start at $1,049 for 128GB of storage, rising to $1,149 for 256GB, and $1,349 for 512GB, making for a starting price that’s $100 more than we’d previously heard.

And finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max apparently costs $1,149, $1,249, or $1,449 for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage respectively, which is $50 more at each step than an earlier leak had suggested.

The source does add that these are all the maximum prices and that the real prices could be up to $50 lower, but in most cases that would still make them $50 more than earlier leaks.

iPhone 12 line Batteries 12 2227mAh (A2471)12 Max 2815mAh (A2479)12 Pro 2775mAh (A2431)12 Pro Max 3687mAh (A2466)July 28, 2020

It’s not just prices that we’ve heard though, as @komiya_kj has also shared battery sizes, claiming that the iPhone 12 has a 2,227mAh one, the iPhone 12 Max has a 2,815mAh one, the iPhone 12 Pro has a 2,775mAh one, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687mAh one.

This is similar to an earlier leak which agreed on the sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max batteries, but suggested that both the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro would have 2,775mAh ones.

We would however take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially as this leaker doesn’t have much of a track record yet. We also don't as yet have any clear idea of UK or Australian pricing.

We should find out the truth before too long, as the iPhone 12 range is likely to be announced in September – though a number of rumors suggest there may still be a while to wait before you can actually buy them.

Via PocketNow