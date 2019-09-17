iPhone 11 and 11 Pro at Verizon: Pre-order today and save up to $700

If you're looking to save money on the newest iPhone 11, then you've come to the right place. Verizon is offering up to $700 in savings on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro when you trade-in a qualifying phone and switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan.



The iPhone 11 was unveiled last week at the Apple event and is currently available for pre-order. The carrier is offering up to $500 off the latest iPhone when you trade-in a qualifying phone and add an Unlimited Verizon plan. You must trade-in your phone 30 days after checkout, and you'll receive up to $500 credited to your account over 24 months.

On top of that, you can also get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon from a different carrier. After you purchase the iPhone, you'll need to visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter, enter promo code SEPTSWITCH200, and you'll receive the prepaid card within eight weeks.



Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer and a fantastic deal if you're looking to switch to Verizon and have an old phone to trade-in. The iPhone 11 currently retails for $699, which means this offer could get you latest iPhone for free.

Verizon iPhone 11 deals:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $500 off with select trade-in

You can get up to $500 off the iPhone 11 and a $200 prepaid Mastercard with a select phone trade-in and a new Unlimited Verizon plan. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Get up to $500 off with select trade-in

Pre-order the iPhone 11 Pro today and get up to $500 off when you trade in a qualifying phone and add a new unlimited Verizon plan. Plus, you can get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1,099.99 at Verizon | Get up to $500 off with select trade-in

Get up to $500 off the iPhone 11 Pro Max when you trade in a qualifying phone and add a new unlimited Verizon plan. You can also get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. The iPhone Pro Max features a massive 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple-camera system and is available in Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

