iOS 16 tells you what your cash is worth around the world without a Google search

Audio player loading…

Users are still uncovering little tweaks to the latest iPhone update in iOS 16, with easier ways to find out bits of information, such as currency, temperature, being some recent finds.

According to Federico Vittici (opens in new tab), you can drop in a temperature or currency value and an underline will appear in a message or a calendar entry. If you press on this, other types of currencies or temperatures will appear to help save you time if you need to quickly convert them.

It adds weight to Apple's claims that there's a focus on productivity and personalization this year, and it's the small features that will go a long way for many users.

Analysis: Letting the little features make a big impact

Compared to the tentpole features for certain updates, the smaller features that aren't mentioned can make a big difference, and this is just one example from Apple across the years.

Take the trackpad feature that debuted in iOS 10, for example. Press down on the keyboard in an iPhone, and it transforms into a mouse that would enable you to move the cursor to correct misspelled words.

Great new iOS 16 feature: built-in unit conversion everywhere, including Messages. This supports temperatures, currencies, and more.Finally, I don't have to explain to my American friends what Celsius temps mean anymore 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/VWkK19U4pyJune 16, 2022 See more

This conversion feature is yet another little tool that will help a lot of users. Before this, you would have to rely on other apps or a query on Google or DuckDuckGo that would give you the answer.

Instead, it's cutting down the steps to bring you the information right away, and from within the app you're using on your iPhone.

Once the public beta arrives in July, which will allow more users to try out iOS 16, we may see similar features arrive, which will hopefully continue to make our iPhones easier to use.