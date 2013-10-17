Sky Go users top 3 million, while fiver-a-month Sky Go Extra subs soar

Sky TV customers are jumping on its online and mobile offerings at an ever-increasing rate, the broadcaster announced on Thursday.

In its latest financial report, it revealed that Sky Go users on the web, mobile apps and Xbox 360, have now reached an impressive 3.3 million, with a four-fold increase in total on-demand usage.

This year, the live streaming portal has been supplemented by the Sky Go Extra service, which gives users the opportunity to download shows to watch offline at their own convenience.

That service is an extra £5 a month for Sky subscribers, but users haven't baulked at the extra expenditure with 219,000 new sign-ups in the last three months, bringing the total to 385,000.

Connected

Elsewhere the company also announced its up to 5 million broadband customers, largely thanks to the 292,000 O2 customers who were brought over following the buyout earlier this year.

The company is also pretty chuffed about the number of internet-connected television set-top boxes now in use. There are 3.351m Sky HD+ boxes hooked up to the internet, compared with 1.255m this time last year.

Via The Inquirer