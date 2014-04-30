Like or dislike, Facebook announces 'Audience Network' mobile ad system

During Facebook's F8 developer conference, Deb Liu, product marketer for Facebook announced that the new mobile ad network, called the "Audience Network," will be rolling out in the coming months.

The Audience Network is a tool for devs that allows Facebook to help with selling and targeting ads, payment and measuring engagement.

So far, 60% of the company's revenue comes from mobile ads and $3 billion (about £1.7b, AU$3.2b) of Facebook's transactions come from ads alone.

The social network has dabbled with various ad platforms before and tested a newer version of the ad network earlier this year, but it looks like the Audience Network is the final step and is ready for developers, meaning Facebook users will start seeing more ads in their mobile feeds soon.

F8 debuts a new way to advertise

Ads all day, every day

Liu noted that the best way to engage Facebook users involves "ads that are integrated, not disruptive."

With Facebook's "world class targeting system" also in play, it's likely you won't see ads that aren't relevant to you. Similar to how Instagram's photo ads work, Facebook's system may actually not be too intrusive despite being displayed front and center in the news feed.

You can also look forward to the three different types of ad formats showing up on Facebook mobile: banner, interstitial and native.

If more ads will just make you angry, at least Facebook is coming out with a new way to login and new mobile functions like the ability to (finally) like something on a mobile device.