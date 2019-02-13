Instagram messages are coming to desktop and web browsers

Instagram's direct messaging features are set to get an expansion. The social media platform is currently testing a version of its messaging function for desktop apps and web browsers, in what is likely preparation for the upcoming integration of Messenger, Whatsapp, and Instagram chat services.

Instagram has always focused on its mobile offering, though the move to bring messaging to desktop and web feels long overdue.

Staple features like DMs (direct messaged) and photo uploads are still missing from the web version of the app, which offers little more than a rolling feed of the influencers and accounts you follow.

The revelation came by way of @wongmjane, who has a history of unpacking software apps to see what features are currently being trialled or on the cusp of release.

Back in April 2018, Wong spotted Instagram testing a 'mute' function for followers, which ended up rolling out to users the following month.

Instagram is testing Direct on Web pic.twitter.com/bpdY9bep24February 12, 2019

Getting ready for the big leagues

Instagram has seen great success in a generation used to mobile-based apps rather than regular old website applications. And the expansion in desktop services is likely concerned with more than just a well-rounded user experience.

The social media giant Facebook is reportedly looking to integrate chat services between the various messaging apps it currently owns - Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

That sort of integration will present challenges, and need each app effectively to be rebuilt from the ground up - so it's no surprise to see the players moving towards a more standardized messaging experience across all devices.

