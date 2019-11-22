India vs Bangladesh live stream: how to watch 2019 Test series cricket from anywhere

Bangladesh's tour of India has been an entertaining one so far, kicking off with an engrossing opening T20 series which saw the hosts perform a comeback to win 2-1 and then a huge victory on the first Test. The attention is all on the red ball game and the 2nd Test in Kolkata. You can see all the action, no matter where you are in the world, by following our India vs Bangladesh Test series live stream guide.

India vs Bangladesh - where and when The dates, times and venues for the two-test series are as follows: 1st Test Holkar Stadium, Indore - November 14–18 2nd Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata - November 22–26 Each match starts at 9.30am local time. So that's an early 4am GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK.

India are in vintage form across all formats of cricket right now, and seem deadly focused on the new Test Championship. They'll be hoping to follow up two wins over the West Indies and a trio of victories over South Africa.

With Virat Kohli's men all set to field a strong line up, they'll be expected to maintain their run against Bangladesh.

The Tigers gave a good account of themselves in the T20 series, but are clearly missing the presence of their banned star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage of the Test series. We'll tell you how to grab an India vs Bangladesh live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream India vs Bangladesh from outside your country

In India, the UK, Australia or New Zealand and looking to find out how to watch the Test matches between India vs Bangladesh? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do.

How to watch the Test series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports 1 is the official broadcaster of the Test series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows with Game of Thrones among the ones you can watch. Play is set to start each day at 9.30am New Dehli time.

How stream India vs Bangladesh live in the UK

You need to have Sky TV in order to watch the games in the UK, but they're not on the traditional Sky Sports channels. Instead, Indian broadcaster Star has the rights and will be showing it from 3.50am GMT on the Star Gold channel, which is available on any standard plan. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream India vs Bangladesh Test series in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from the sub-continent Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs Bangladesh, with the coverage starting at 2.50pm AEDT each day. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an India vs Bangladesh live stream in New Zealand