Ice Hockey live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free, Canada vs USA women's final

It's only not been Canada vs USA in the women's ice hockey final once in Winter Olympic history. The two great hockey nations have faced-off five times with three golds to Canada and two to their neighbours down south. It's the US who go into the Beijing 2022 final as reigning Winter Olympic champions but will that sense of entitlement be enough to see them through? Here's how and when to watch a Canada vs USA ice hockey live stream wherever you are.

FREE ice hockey live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Canada vs USA live stream Women's final: Feb 16/17 Start time: 11.10pm ET (16th) 4.10am GMT (17th) US/CAN stream: Peacock / CBC Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

It looks like the smart money is with a Canada win for Beijing 2022. The Maple Leaves bested the US in the preliminary round to the tune of 4-2 but things might well be different when there's a gold medal on the line and the hopes of a nation weighing down on the shoulders.

Canada's 54 goals in the competition so far are also an ominous reminder for American hearts. It's an Olympic record bettering the Canadian team's previous haul of 48 from Vancouver 2010. You wouldn't be mistaken for thinking that the Canadians have something to prove after picking up silver at the last time out.

Whatever the outcome, prepare for a blistering encounter. Canada vs USA begins at 11.10pm ET (8.10pm PT) - a rather perfect time for both nations to sit down and enjoy. Expect to be on your feet, though, or the edge of your seat at best. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a Canada vs USA live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Canada vs USA live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the ice hockey where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the ice hockey from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Free Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will of course include the hockey. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch ice hockey on Peacock

NBC is the broadcaster showing the Winer Olympics in the US, with 200 hours of coverage. So if you have that on your cable plan, then it will inevitably show the US's ice hockey matches at least. You can also watch via the NBC website. Alternatively, you can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the ice hockey. So that's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch ice hockey online in Australia for FREE

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the ice hockey. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch ice hockey online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch ice hockey in New Zealand