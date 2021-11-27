Hurry, this cheap electric standing desk is selling fast at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Right now, you can save $100 off the Harmati electric adjustable height standing desk at Amazon. That brings its price down to just $199.99, making it one of the cheapest standing desk deals we've seen for Cyber Monday.
Many of us have shifted to working from home during the last couple of years, and if your home office furniture is starting to show the strain, Cyber Monday 2021 is a great opportunity to upgrade.
An electric desk like this gives you the option to switch between sitting and standing, and pick the perfect height for comfortable working. It's controlled via a convenient keypad on the right-hand side, and you can save three presets for quick access.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best standing desk Black Friday deal
Harmarti Electric Standing Desk:
$299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - This is one of the best deals we've seen on a standing desk this Cyber Monday. This model normally hovers between $250 and $230, and is a particularly great choice for heavy gaming setups; it can comfortably handle loads up to 200lb, so your multiple monitors and hefty PC will be no problem.
This isn't this desk's absolute cheapest ever price (it dropped down slightly lower in September) but it's still a huge saving and well worth checking out if you're in the market for a new workstation.
It's not your only option though if you're looking for a standing desk this Cyber Monday. We've rounded up a collection of other great deals from around the web so you can find the ideal one for your home office.
Vivo Adjustable Standing Desk:
$239.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - Opting for a standing desk with a crank rather than electronic controls is the way forward if you want to get the cheapest deal possible. It takes a little work to change the height, but this Vivo model is solid and can support up to 88lb of equipment.
Flexispot Seiffen Laminated Standing Desk:
$309.99 $199.99 at Flexispot
Save $110 - This is a huge saving on one of Fleixspot's best-selling standing desks. There's the same discount on all desktop colors, but the black and mahogany options are cheapest. It can support up to 154lb, and you can adjust the height with a simple tap of a button.
Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk:
$299.99 $203.99 at Amazon
Save $96 - This generously sized standing desk can support loads up to 132lb, and is well suited to working from home. Its price tends to fluctuate, but this is almost the lowest it's ever been, and it's one of the best looking adjustable desks in this price bracket.
VIVO Electric 55 x 24 inch Stand Up Desk:
$279.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - We've never seen this versatile sit-stand desk discounted at Amazon before, and it's an impressive deal for Black Friday. It has three memory presets so you can switch to your ideal sitting and standing height at the press of a button, and can support loads up to 88lb.
Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk:
$349.99 $254.99 at Flexispot
Save $95 - This is a hefty saving on a durable standing desk with a top made from bamboo (faster growing and less resource-intensive than wood), coated with water-resistant lacquer. This configuration can support weights up to 154lb.
Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk:
$299.99 $254.99 at Amazon
Save $45 - Some electric standing desks can be tricky to operate, but not this one, which has just two buttons on its simple control panel. It can hold up to 110lb, and includes cable management tools to keep everything neat. It's back down to its lowest price at Amazon for Black Friday.
Flexispot Willow Solid Wood Standing Desk:
$339.99 $279.99 at Flexispot
Save $60 - This standing desk was good value at full price, and with an extra $60 off it's even more tempting. It has a rubberwood colored top (other options are available for a little extra cash), and can support PC setups weighing up to 154lb.
More desk deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for desks from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
