Huge TV deal: this Vizio OLED TV gets a massive $500 discount at Best Buy

Upgrade your set and save money with this fantastic OLED TV we've spotted at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Vizio 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a massive $500 discount and the best price we've found for the premium big-screen TV.

OLED TV deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This OLED TV has a massive $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

This 2020 Vizio TV has everything and more than you'd want for your dream TV. You'll be able to watch movies and TV shows with brilliant colors and stunning contrasts thanks to the OLED Ultra Color Spectrum, which produces over a billion shades of intense color. The Vizio TV also features an IQ Ultra processor, which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images and vibrant colors. You're also getting a bezel-less frame and SmartCast, which allows you to stream your favorite apps from the all-new remote or your smartphone.



As we mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic discount but the best price we've found for the OLED TV. We don't know how long Best Buy will have this Vizio set at the price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

