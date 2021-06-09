Huge AirPods deals: AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and the latest-model Apple AirPods

We're rounding up this week's best AirPods deals at Amazon's latest sale, which includes fantastic discounts on the AirPods Pro, the latest model AirPods, and Apple's all-new AirPods Max.



Not in the US? See today's best AirPods deals in your region below.

Our favorite AirPods deal from the bunch is the best-selling AirPods Pro that are on sale for $197 (was $249.99), which is the best price we've seen in months for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case marked down to just $129 (was $159), and you can snag the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $149.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price.



Last but not least, Amazon has a rare price cut on the luxurious AirPods Max, which are on sale for a record-low price of $519.99 (was $549).



As of today, all of Amazon's AirPods deals are in stock and ready to ship, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now. You can also keep an eye on the upcoming Prime Day deals for more offers.

Today's best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - The cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $129. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $149.98 ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $519.99. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal only applies to the Silver and Space Blue headphones.

View Deal

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.