Huawei’s new, long-lasting MediaPad tablets are available in the US

The Huawei MediaPad M5 , announced earlier this year at Barcelona’s MWC 2018, is finally available in the US.

Available in 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch variations, this tablet starts at $319 for the smaller options, working up to $359 for the larger of the two. Huawei is offering a Pro version of the 10.8-inch tablet for $449 that comes with a stylus and keyboard dock. You can find them online through Amazon and Newegg.

Speaking on the specs that you’ll find inside, both sizes of tablet feature the same processor, the Kirin 960. It’s not the same one you’ll find in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro or the Huawei P20 Pro, but it’s still competent. 4GB of RAM should keep things running smoothly, and the 64GB of storage can be expanded with its microSD slot.

Both tablets boast a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, Android Oreo support, and a 13MP rear lens and 8MP front-facing lens. Battery sizes differ, though, with the larger tablet’s massive 7,500mAh beating out the smaller one’s still impressive 5,100mAh capacity battery.