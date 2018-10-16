Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro unveiled: battery-touting wearables for runners

In case you're bored by the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro news due to all of the leaks, the Chinese phone maker also announced two new wearables today.

The Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro are surprises fit for runners, and they go the distance according to the specs and our brief hands-on time with them.

Interestingly, the Watch GT doesn't use WearOS, Google's name for its smartwatch platform formerly known as Android Wear. Unsurprisingly, with that development, we get much longer battery life: up to two weeks.

Huawei told us that while marathon runners will get 22 hours with the watch, normal use, even with the HRM enabled, with get two weeks use. Without GPS and the HRM, it can last up to 30 days, meaning you'll charge it just 12 times a year.

The Huawei Band is meant for runners who want something a little less formal. It's an activity tracker that is said to be more accurate than its predecessor, with use of three satellites: GPS, Glasnost and Galileo.

It can track running, cycling, and swimming, making it fit for a triathlete, according to Huawei. Best of all, there's 20 day battery life to the Band 3 Pro.