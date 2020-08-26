Huawei Watch Fit with an AMOLED display and a ten day battery life is here

Huawei continue to grow its wearable range with the launch of Huawei Watch Fit, an affordable fitness tracker with an AMOLED display and a ten day battery life.

The next-gen fitness wearable features a slim rectangular design in a lightweight body and a multitude of sensors to track fitness activities and key health data. It comes in three colors: Sakura Pink, Mint Green and Graphite Black and will be available on September 3rd for AED399 (US$110).

The Huawei Watch Fit sits somewhere in between Huawei’s higher-end Watch GT series and their budget fitness bands. Like the Watch GT 2 series, the Watch Fits has a large variety of rich workout tracking modes featuring both indoor and outdoor activities, built-in GPS for mapping routes, sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring and water resistance up to 5 meters but in a lighter and thinner design.

It comes with a high resolution 1.64inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on the surface and weighs just 21g (without the straps) making it comfortable for all day wear.

Other features include guided workouts with animated demonstrations, 96 workout modes, stress monitoring and female menstrual cycle management. It can also store up to 4GB of music. Huawei claims the Watch Fit has a ten day battery life and we’ll be sure to test that claim when we put the watch through its paces during our full review.

Though Watch Fit isn't a smartwatch, it has some useful features like pushing notifications and weather information from your smartphone and setting alarms and such. Instead, the Watch Fit aims to compete with the likes of Fitbit Charge 4 and Garmin Vivosmart 4.

Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions and how Huawei’s latest wearable stacks up against the competition.