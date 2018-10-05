Huawei Mate 20 Pro could cost as much as the iPhone XS Max

It’s a safe bet that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will cost a lot of money, but exactly how much has so far been a matter of speculation. However, we now have an idea of the possible price, and it’s very high.

Phone Arena has seemingly got hold of pricing for both the standard Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but it’s the prices that are offered to retailers by hardware distributors, which is to say that consumers will probably pay roughly $50/£50 - $100/£100 more.

Further confusing matters is that the prices are in Swiss Francs, so a direct conversion is unlikely to be accurate. But according to the information the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 128GB of storage is set to sell to retailers for 999 Swiss Francs, which, once converted and with a bit extra tacked on for consumers, comes to around $1,050-$1,110 / £810-£850 / AU$1,500-AU$1,570.

That, in dollars at least, would put the price in line with the iPhone XS Max (although you’d only get 64GB for that money with Apple’s phone).

The standard Huawei Mate 20 with 128GB of storage meanwhile is listed at 799 Swiss Francs, which could mean roughly $855-$905 / £655-£700 / AU$1,210-AU$1,280, which is still quite steep, and in both cases would be a higher price than the Huawei Mate 10 range. Again though, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as the information came from an anonymous source.

All screen with a scanner on the back

This could be our closest look yet at the Huawei Mate 20. Credit: WinFuture/@rquandt

This isn’t the only Huawei Mate 20 news though, as we’ve also seen new renders of the standard phone. These are apparently official marketing images and were sourced by reliable leaker Roland Quandt for WinFuture.

They don’t show much new, but they provide a good look at the teardrop notch and triple-lens rear camera. They also show a fingerprint scanner on the back, meaning that it would only be the Pro model that gets an in-screen one.

Along with the images the source also claims that the phone has a 6.43-inch 1080 x 2244 LCD screen, a Kirin 980 octa-core chipset, between 64GB and 512GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

The source also adds that the standard Mate 20 will likely cost around 750 euros, with the Mate 20 Pro costing at least 100 euros more, which would put them roughly in line with the prices above.

Via PocketNow