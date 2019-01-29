Huawei and Honor reportedly stepping into the TV market from April 2019

It took Xiaomi over a year to get into the smart TV business and now it seems Huawei has been preparing for getting into television space from quite a while. According to the new report, Huawei and its sub-brand Honor are going to launch televisions under the respective brands this year and they already have about 200-300 people working under the TV division.

The report by cnBeta which states its original source to be First Finance has revealed that a couple of industry insiders have confirmed this to First Finance that the Chinese electronics maker Huawei is gearing up to launch a TV. Unlike Xiaomi however, the report says, Huawei is not interested to sell its televisions for cheap and that the company will not be taking a low-cost route. Instead, their own sub-brand Honor will do that for them.

Huawei is expected to launch two TVs under its sub-brand Honor in April 2019 following it by a Huawei TV in the second-half of 2019. Huawei looks to streamline its Internet-of-Things (IoT) portfolio which is what an entry into the TV business may solve for them. The company will also look to create a demand for rich content options which will in-turn strengthen 5G network penetration.

Honor is expected to announce a TV in April and another one in May followed by a Huawei TV in the second half of 2019. The TVs by Honor will be available through online retail channels and will be much affordable than the Huawei TV which will start from 65-inch screen size.

Apart from Huawei, OnePlus is also looking to announce a television this year as it was reported back in 2018. Having said that, the company is hush-hush on their possible entry into the television marketplace. We will just have to wait for Huawei and OnePlus to announce the products to get a real sense of the offerings, till then there are still a lot of TVs to choose from.