How to watch Top Gear online: stream new 2021 season 30 episodes anywhere

Saddle up! Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are back in the driving seat for a brand new series of Top Gear. Season 30 of the beloved motoring show features some of James Bond’s most iconic rides, the monstrous hybrid Lamborghini Sian and, of course, a race against a guy with a jet pack. Read for how to watch Top Gear season 30 online and stream every new episode wherever you are today.

Watch Top Gear season 30 online When: Sunday nights from March 14 (UK) / Sunday from April 25 (US) Time: 8pm GMT / 8/7c Watch Top Gear FREE online: BBC iPlayer (UK only) TV channel: Get BBC America on a FREE FuboTV trial (US only) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

With Daniel Craig set to step away from the Bond franchise after No Time to Die, the new season of Top Gear sees McGuinness audition for the role, though we're not entirely convinced by the accent...

He may not have a future as an international spy, but the Bond Car Buying Guide segment looks like a petrol head's dream come true, and sees the crew get behind the wheel of some legendary motors, including the Aston Martin DB5 from 1964's Goldfinger, and the Renault 11 from 1985's A View To A Kill - sliced in half, naturally.

The Toyota GR Yaris, Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Sian will also be under the microscope, and there's challenges galore, including a literal drag race that sees a titanium-booted Flintoff send sparks flying as the Stig pulls him along in an Ariel Nomad.

Because of Covid-19, the new season doesn't feature a live studio audience, and it was entirely shot in the UK, making it something of a showcase for Britain's beauty spots, including the Scottish Highlands and the Lake District.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Top Gear online and stream all-new season 30 episodes wherever you are in the world right now - you can even watch Top Gear free online in the UK.

How to watch Top Gear online from outside your country

For those abroad when Top Gear season 30 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Top Gear season 30 FREE online in the UK

Top Gear season 30 premieres on BBC One at 8pm GMT on Sunday, March 14, with new episodes being released at the same time and on the same channel on a weekly basis. Don’t have a TV or cable provider? With BBC iPlayer you can live-stream Top Gear or enjoy it a few hours later on-demand. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Better still, there are loads of episodes from previous seasons of Top Gear available to binge watch on iPlayer. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Top Gear season 30 online in the US for FREE

Top Gear fans based in the US need to wait a little longer for season 30, which will premiere on BBC America at 8/7c on Sunday, April 25. If you don't have a cable package with BBC America included, signing up to an OTT provider like FuboTV is your best bet. The fully featured cable replacement service starts at $64.99 a month and gets you more than 120 channels in one fell swoop, including BBC America. First though, it lets you try a FREE FuboTV trial so you can see if it's right for you. Not in the US today? Remember, new or existing subscribers to American streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

