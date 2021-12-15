How to watch the World Championship Darts: live stream the PDC 2021/22

Audio player loading…

The past three World Darts Championships have been won by each of the current top three players in the world, and it's reigning champion and world No. 1 Gerwyn Price who enters this tournament as the top seed and favourite. Read on for how to get a PDC darts live stream today and watch the 2021/2022 World Darts Championship no matter where you are in the world.

Price could meet Ally Pally favourite Fallon Sherrock in the third round. 'The Queen of the Palace' exploded onto the scene at the World Darts Championships two years ago, and up against the Iceman, there's only one player the crowd are getting behind.

Peter Wright recovered from a mauling by Price at November's Grand Slam of Darts by going all the way at the Players Championship Finals. Unable to get through the quarters on both occasions was three-time World Darts Championships winner Michael van Gerwen, who's not got his hands on any of this year's majors.

Is the great Dutchman's rotten luck about to turn? You can find a World Championship Darts free live stream on Germany's Sport1. Follow our guide below out how to watch a 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream from anywhere.

More UK sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the World Darts Championship from outside your country

If the tournament clashes with a trip abroad, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss any of the action. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that could otherwise stop you watching a darts live stream in particular parts of the world.

Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Sports1 for Germany.

UK: World Darts Championship live stream 2021/22

Sky Sports In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the World Darts Championship. The afternoon sessions start at 12.30pm GMT and the evening sessions kick off at 7pm, with the final on January 3 set to start at 8pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream darts as if you were at home.

How to watch World Darts Championship: live stream Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the World Darts Championship in Canada. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The early sessions start at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT, the late sessions get underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT, and the final on January 3 starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

World Darts Championship live stream: how to watch darts online in Australia

Foxtel Go Fox Sports is showing the World Darts Championship in Australia, which means subscribers can also live stream the action using the Foxtel Go app. However, streaming service Kayo Sports is showing the World Darts Championship too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. The early sessions begin at 11.30pm AEDT, the evening sessions start at 6am AEDT, and the final gets underway at 7am. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to live stream 2021/22 World Darts Championship in the US

A subscription costs just $19.99 a month DAZN is also showing the World Darts Championship in the US. A subscription costs just $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just darts - boxing, soccer and snooker being some of its bigger draws. The early sessions start at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT, the late sessions get underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT, and the final starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Don't forget, any Americans away from home right now can still tune in as normal with a VPN.

Netherlands: 2021/22 World Darts Championship live stream