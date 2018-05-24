How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix online for free: live stream F1 from anywhere

Monaco Grand Prix - where and when We can't think of any more famous motor racing events than the Monaco Grand Prix - the Circuit de Monte Carlo consisting of a chicane-heavy combination of the City's roads. The timings of this weekend's action is as follows: Second practice Thursday May 24 at 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT, 3pm local) Final practice Saturday May 26 at 11am BST (6am ET, 3am PT, midday local) Qualifying Saturday May 26 at 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT, 3pm local) The race itself starts on Sunday May 27 at 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT,, 11pm AEST, 3pm local). And you can see it all with our F1 live stream guide.

It may well be the most glamorous sporting event of the year (take THAT wet Tuesday nights at Stoke City) - it's time for the much anticipated Monaco Grand Prix 2018 weekend. You may not be able to take your place on a quillion-pound yacht in the famous harbor, but we can tell you how to stream F1 live absolutely FREE and from anywhere in the world you live.

Steeped in both history and glitz in equal measure, the twisty turny GP around the streets of Monaco are always a race worth tuning in for. And it comes at a very interesting juncture in the season. Lewis Hamilton is looking for his third Monaco Grand Prix victory, which will help him to consolidate his place at the top of the F1 2018 Drivers' World Championship standings.

But Sebastian Vettel has also won here twice before, including a dominant win at Monte Carlo last year. While the two Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will be hoping to kick start their championship, having gone quickest in first practice on Thursday morning.

How to live stream F1 in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs.

Rather not have to sign in? Then the alternative way to access Channel 4 is by going to TVPlayer.com. It's a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to stream F1 live.

Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1. Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app.

So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good'n. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using NOW TV. A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the Monaco GP on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the F1 action you can handle from Monte Carlo. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels without even having to register your email address.

Where can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Australia, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix: US stream

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device.

