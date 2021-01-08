How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online: stream all-new episode 2 anywhere

Get ready to sissy that walk, Mother's back with new Drag Race season 13 episodes for you to watch each and every Friday this January. It's the perfect way to dust yourself off from all the sick’ning stuff that's been going on lately, with 2021's queens already looking like a fabulously and fierce crew ready to savage it on the show every Friday. Just shantay on down to our guide below as we explain how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 online and stream all-new episode 2 wherever you are today.

Watch Drag Race season 13, episode 2 online Release date: Friday, January 8 US time: 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) How to watch: Get VH1 with a FREE FuboTV trial Watch anywhere: Grab a fabulous VPN

Hennies, you know that Drag Race has kept it fresh over the years. But season 13? It's already dropped a giant glitter bombshell on everything you know, with last week's premiere the most watched episode in the show's herstory - one that saw the contestants take part in a head-to-head lip-sync battle from the star.

The losers are now up for The Porkchop in episode 2, while in a further twist the winning dolls - that'd be Rosé, Eliott with 2 Ts, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Joey Jay, Utica Queen, and Kahmora Hall - will be the ones to decide who gets slayed.

The result of their vote is obviously the main talking point of Drag Race season 13, episode 2. But there's loads more to look forward to this and every week. We haven't even gotten to our first mini-challenge yet, but we do feel a whole lotta love yourself from the show this year, as 2021's run is the first to feature a transgender participant - celebrity hairdress Gottmik.

Ready for more of this year's Ru-naissance? Then read on for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online and stream season 13's brand new episode 2 from anywhere right now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country in 2021

Gagging to see the latest gang of fierce queens burn the house down? If you happen to be out of the country when the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs, then geo-blocks will prevent you from streaming the glorious main stage drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution that comes in the form of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This piece of software changes your IP address, allowing you to access your preferred IPTV service, and stream episodes live or on catch-up, just like you'd do at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

Yes...but only to an extent.

For some lucky subscribers, new Drag Race season 13 episodes will come to Netflix UK 24 hours after they land in the US. That's approximately 8am GMT each Saturday morning when the show airs.

Because of broadcast deals, they won't be similarly be available on Netflix US or Canada, though - it's just Brit-based Netflix subscribers who get to feel fabulous here. Read on for how to watch Drag Race season 13 online in these countries and more.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online: stream all-new episode 2 in the US

Season 13 of Drag Race releases new episodes every Friday night in the US at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT). This year's death-dropping started January 1 and is ongoing, with VH1 the TV channel to watch all the latest RuPaul drama on. You can watch live to catch-up on recently broadcast episodes using its online platform...but you’ll need your cable provider login details to do so. For a far cheaper alternative, consider an over-the-top streaming service instead of a traditional cable sub. The cheapest decent option is Sling TV, which gets you VH1 and 40+ other great channels for just $35 a month (Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra). For a more fully featured cable replacement service, consider FuboTV. Priced from $64.99 a month for over 100 channels as part of its standard plan (including VH1), there's a similar FREE FuboTV trial on offer so you can check it out for yourself. Outside of the US? Then simply grab a VPN and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul just like you would at home.

How to watch Drag Race season 13, episode 2 online in Canada

Both Crave and OUTtv are serving up new Drag Race realness every Friday night from January 1 in Canada. New season 13 episodes air almost in lip-sync with the US at 8.35pm ET/5.35pm PT on Crave, while dedicated LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv gets them at the same as south of border - so 8pm ET/5pm PT. They're both available on cable, but if you've cut the cord, then they also have in-house streaming services as an alternative: Crave: subscribe to Crave for CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) to get your fill of cutting barbs from Ru and squirrel friend Michelle Visage, with new episodes available online and on the Crave app from 9.30pm EST and 6.30pm PST. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial too! OUTtvGo: full of LGBTQ programming, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be available to stream shortly after their debut on cable: usually around 9.30pm EST. A subscription is CND$3.99 a month, but you can save money with a $39.99 annual subscription. Away from Canada right now? Then you won’t be able to connect to regionally specific services like Crave. To avoid missing out on Ru's latest season, download a VPN as per our guide above, and live your best Drag Race fantasy from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix: stream every new season 13 online in the UK

Drag Racers in the UK…set your alarms! Season 13 episodes will drop on Netflix just hours after they air in the US, which was around 8am previously. So that means every Saturday morning from January 2, you'll find a new episode uploaded and waiting to be judged! Alas, there’s no free trial, but a monthly subscription to Netflix is only £5.99 for their Basic plan. And, if you want those sequins to really sparkle, you can upgrade to get a HD or UHD quality stream. Not in the UK to watch your Netflix subscription? A VPN will help you digitally return to the UK so you can watch all the same services and content you would in Blighty - only from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online in Australia

If you’re an Australian who loves Drag Race, there’s only one streaming platform for you, and it's only somewhat ironically...Stan! Season 13 is available Down Under in unison with their US broadcast – so every Saturday from January 2 – with new episodes available every week. It’s AUS$10 for a monthly subscription, which grants you viewing access to much of the Drag Race franchise, as well as Stan Originals, Hollywood movies and hit TV series. But, before you pay a dollar, you can revel in the glory of the platform’s generous 30-day free trial! Can I get an amen up in here? Outside of Oz? Simply download a VPN and you’ll be able to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online just like you would Down Under, wherever you are in the world.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race online and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 13 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 contestants

This year’s 13-strong RuPaul line-up is fiercer than ever.

In addition to trans-male celebrity hairdresser Gottmik, the new Drag Race 2021 contestants include award-winning comedy costume queen Tina Burner; Chicagoan ice queen Denali, whose drag incorporates figure skating and acrobatics; Utica Queen, the self-dubbed “Switzerland of Drag” (because she lives “outside Drama Land”), and the “bad and bougie” Kandy Muse.

Here's the full list of faces you'll never forget.