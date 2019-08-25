How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5 online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

Grab your flat cap, a pint from the Garrison and put on your thickest Brummie accent because your favourite gangsters are back. That's right, the time has come back around to watch Peaky Blinders online with season 5 finally hitting our screens.

Watch Peaky Blinders online: when's season 5 on? The new season will premiere on BBC One on Sunday, August 25 at 9pm BST. And good news for binge-watchers, you won't have to wait long until the next episode. You can find out all of the details down below.

After waiting what feels like a lifetime, we'll finally be reunited with the whole Shelby family and all of their antics. That means bar fights, thick accents, flashbacks of the war and people angrily sipping whiskey.

Of course, we don't want to spoil anything for you but if the promotional trailers (and the action from the previous seasons) is anything to go by, you will want to watch Peaky Blinders online as soon as this season airs. And luckily for you, we've been tracking down all of times, locations and key information you need to watch Peaky Blinders online.

It doesn't even matter if you're from the UK and mistimed a holiday so will be missing episode from this season of Peaky Blinders - you can still catch all of the action as it happens. You can find out how lower down the page.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online for free in the UK:

For those trying to watch Peaky Blinders in the UK, BBC One is the place to find all of the action. And for season 5, there is a special Bank Holiday treat for you. The very first episode will air on BBC One on the Sunday, August 25 at 9pm before the episode two hits your screen the very next day on Monday, August 26. It will again be on BBC One but at 9.30pm, giving you plenty of Peaky Blinders action over the Bank Holiday.

After that the show will return to being every Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

Of course, if you miss any of the episodes when they air you will then be able to catch them on BBC iPlayer instead.

Live stream Peaky Blinders from anywhere else in the world:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch Peaky Blinders online, fret not, it's still possible. This is by using a VPN to get around the pesky geo-restrictions.

Which VPN is best for you? Our favourite option is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Peaky Blinders season 5? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

By using a VPN, you fool your laptop or mobile device (or your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc) into thinking it's in another country entirely. So even if you;re in Spain, the US< Australia, anywhere, it will think it's back in the UK. The reason we rate ExpressVPN so highly is because it's an absolute doddle to use. It also boasts fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or take the plunge with an annual plan for 49% off and an extra 3 months free.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you simply need to go to TVPlayer.com and then voila! You can catch all of the Peaky Blinders action with the website's robust, legal streams.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the US:

Sadly for American fans, this is one of those times where the UK has the upper hand. The new season of Peaky Blinders won't air in the US until October 4 where you'll be able to find it on Netflix US.

Until then, you can always get your fill of gangsters, fights and a whole lot of arguments by watching old seasons of the show. You can find out how below.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders online: seasons 1-4

If you're not yet completely caught up on the Shelby gang and their drmatic goings on then don't worry, all of the old seasons are still available. No matter where you are in the world, this is the best places to watch Peaky Blinders online for seasons 1 through 4.

UK: For those in the UK watching old seasons is easy. You get two options, either watching through BBC iPlayer or Netflix.



US: In the States you're slightly more limited in viewing options. It's just Netflix US where you can watch all of the old seasons.

Canada: Exactly the same as above, the only place to watch all of the old seasons of Peaky Blinders is Netflix if you're in Canada.



Australia: While Netflix is the only place you can stream the show in Australia (surprise, surprise) you can also buy episodes from the Google Play Store or iTunes.



Elsewhere: Holidaying abroad or live in a country not on this list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.