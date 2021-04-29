How to watch NFL Draft 2021: live stream all the picks from anywhere

The 2021 NFL Draft means it's finally safe for Jags fans to be seen out in public again after a hopeless season, to put it politely. Trevor Lawrence has been the name on everybody's lips for months, but as we've seen countless times over the years, there are hidden gems to be uncovered everywhere at this feast of footballing talent (ahem, Tom Brady, ahem, 199th pick).

Here's how to watch a 2021 NFL Draft live stream online - catch every round from anywhere in the world as your favorite team hunts for its next star.

Watch NFL Draft live stream 2021 Dates: Thursday, April 29 - Saturday, May 1 Time: 8pm ET / 5PT (Thursday) | 7pm ET / 5pm PT (Friday) | 12pm ET / 9am PT (Saturday) Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV channel and live stream: ESPN/ABC | watch online with Sling TV and this special offer Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free

It's a time of wild hope for NFL fans everywhere, and for many this will be the high point of the season.

Joe Burrow was 2020's Trevor Lawrence, and the QB was a rare bright spark in a miserable Bengals team, though a painful season got infinitely worse when he sustained a serious long-term knee injury in week 11.

Other top prospects expected to be snapped up early in this year's NFL Draft include tight end Kyle Pitts, QB Zach Wilson, linebacker Micah Parsons, and cornerback Patrick Surtain, who won the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship with Alabama Crimson Tide.

There will be 259 selections in all, split between seven rounds over three days that could make or break the hopes of the top collegiate athletes in the country. Whoever you're rooting for, here's how to live stream 2021 NFL Draft online and watch every round online from anywhere.

How to watch a 2021 NFL Draft live stream in the US

Fans based in the US have plenty of options to watch the 2021 NFL Draft, as it's being shown on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to get an NFL draft live stream directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website. How to watch NFL Draft without cable Cord cutter? Then you have a few options. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. That means as well as being able to see every transaction of the NFL draft, you also get 30 days' access to the likes of CNN, Fox News, Comedy Central, Disney, FX, TBS and much more! With pricing starting from $64.99 a month, going for fuboTV is another great option - especially as it has a 7-day free trial. That means you can watch the 2021 NFL Draft 100% free! New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN, and you can find out more on that below.

How to watch NFL Draft online from outside your country

For those abroad on business or getting some winter sun when the NFL Draft is on, you’ll be unable to watch the awards show due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the NFL Draft online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch NFL Draft from abroad

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

2021 NFL Draft schedule

Round 1 - Thursday, April 29 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST

Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 30 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST

Rounds 4-7 - Saturday, May 1 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to the NFL in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch every round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: live stream FREE in Canada

Canadian NFL fans can watch the 2021 NFL Draft in its entirety on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service is an absolute steal, as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - but better still, there's a free DAZN trial deal that will let you watch the NFL Draft for FREE! DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). TSN and French-language channel RDS, meanwhile, are providing linear TV coverage of the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Don't forget that Canadians abroad can still tune in to their home streaming services and favorite content from abroad - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

How to watch 2021 NFL Draft: live stream in Australia for free

Paid-for TV network ESPN is showing the 2021 NFL Draft Down Under, but if you don't have its as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

NFL Draft number 1 picks - a short history

(Image credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getting selected with the first pick of the NFL Draft is an honor unlike any other - but as Joe Burrow knows, it can also be a burden.

For every Cam Newton there's a JaMarcus Russell, and for every Peyton Manning a Tim Couch. Here's a look back at the last 35 years of NFL Draft first round picks.