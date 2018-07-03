How to watch England vs India: live stream the T20 cricket wherever you are

You wouldn't envy England's cricketers competing for the sporting spotlight with the Three Lions on Tuesday evening. But that's the task facing them as India come to Manchester for the first of a three-match T20 clash while the footballers do battle against Colombia at the World Cup, and we can tell you how to live stream the T20 match.

The football team isn't exactly famed for success on the big occasions, so the country may up relying on Eoin Morgan's cricket side to provide the sporting pride for England this week. It will be anything but easy though, as India enter the series on top form having impressively dispatched Ireland in Dublin last week.

England vs India T20 - when and where The first England vs India T20 match takes place at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester and will start at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / and 10pm in India on Tuesday, July 3. The second match in the series will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday, July 6, with the exact same start times. The third and final match is at the Bristol County Ground on Sunday, July 8, starting at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT and 6.30pm in India.

India have arrived in the UK for what promises to be an intriguing summer of cricketing duels with England, kicking off with a three-match T20 series in Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol. Having warmed up by hammering Ireland in two T20 matches last week (the latter victory coming by 143 runs – the second biggest win in T20 history), Virat Kohli's side look in good shape with the white ball heading into the first tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

But England have been tearing up the record books with their cricket, too. Last week Jos Buttler hit the fastest T20 international half-century by an England batsman, having being promoted to open in the one-off T20 match against Australia, which England won by 28 runs. Buttler went on to score a century and could be a thorn in India's side this week.

It's shaping up to be an exciting week of T20 cricket, and you can watch England vs India wherever you are in the world with a live stream. Below we'll talk you through how you can do that on your TV or via a stream to your favorite devices.

How to watch England vs Pakistan: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch all three T20 matches. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the matches live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. The first two ties on Tuesday, July 3 and Friday, July 6 start at 5.30pm BST, while Sunday's finale starts at 2pm BST.

There's an added bonus for Sky Q subscribers too, as the channel will be broadcasting each match in Ultra HD for the first time, as they will be for all of England's cricket this summer.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99 or just a day for £7.99.

Keen to avoid parting with cash? There's always the highlights shows on Channel 5 which will be broadcast later in the evening for each England vs India match this week.

How to watch England vs India: live stream in India

The England vs India T20 matches will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Six & Sony Six HD will have English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD will provide commentary in Hindi. For those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device, Sony Liv is the platform you need.

If the Sony channels aren't available to you, you may wish to go down the VPN route, directing your IP address to the UK and buying a NOW TV weekly pass to cover all three games on Sky Sports. But be warned, you will need UK credit card details to do this.

How to watch England vs India in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for these T20 battles between England and India is Fox Sports. This series will be one for the night owls down under, with the action starting 2.30am on Wednesday morning and 2.30am Saturday morning for the first two matches, and 11pm on Sunday evening for the final clash (all AEST).

For those not interested in signing up to a monthly Fox Sports subscription, you could try the VPN route above.

England vs India T20 cricket live stream in North America

Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, will have live coverage of each of the three days' action between England and India. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk