How to watch British Grand Prix 2021: free Silverstone F1 live stream online and from anywhere

After two commanding wins at the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen has opened up a healthy gap at the top of the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship. As we head to the iconic Silverstone, can Sir Lewis and his troubled Mercedes claw back a win on home ground, or will the Dutchman provide more proof that Red Bull has found the magic formula? Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 British Grand Prix online wherever you are - including absolutely free!

While the Brit is still outperforming much of the grid, the last five races of this season have seen some of Lewis Hamilton's poorest finishes in recent memory - and that has only been exacerbated by Max Verstappen's scintillating form in the Red Bull machine. And, thanks to Mercedes' apparent lack of enthusiasm for improving the car this season, that seems unlikely to change.

It's a perspective-changing run of results, and for the first time there's now real belief that Verstappen could go all the way.

At Silverstone though, the British crowd could do wonders, and Hamilton's record at the British GP is something to behold - but fellow Brit Lando Norris is on something of a streak, and Sergio Perez is always a danger if left unchecked. Plus, with the brand-new introduction of Sprint Qualifying, we could see some real upsets.

Read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the British Grand Prix online. Catch all the F1 British GP action from start to finish - including details on how to watch the qualifiers and practice - with the help of this guide.

F1 British Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, July 16 at 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm CET / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT

Qualifying 1 - Friday, July 16 at 6pm BST / 7pm CET / 1pm ET / 10am PT

Practice 2 - Saturday, July 17 at 12pm BST / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT

Sprint Qualifying - Saturday, July 17 at 4.30pm BST / 5.30pm CET / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT

How to watch the British Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK for FREE

While Sky has the rights to most of the F1 coverage in the UK, the British Grand Prix is available to watch for FREE on Channel 4 (as well as Sky Sports) - both on demand and on your TV. If you don't already, you'll need to make a free account to watch Channel 4 on demand, but there's no payment or credit cards involved. If you're watching from your mobile, it's the All 4 app you'll need for Android or iOS. And the streaming service is also compatible with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Coverage starts at 2.10pm BST on Friday for the first practice runs, and coverage for Qualifying starts at 5pm. Practice 2 coverage starts at 11.45am Saturday, with coverage of the all-new Sprint Qualifying starting at 3.45pm. Coverage of the race proper begins at 1.30pm Sunday. Outside the UK? If you're currently abroad for any reason, you won't be able to access Channel 4. The solution is simple, though - all you need to do is use a quality VPN and change your location to the UK. You'll then be able to watch the British Grand Prix as if you were back at home...

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's British GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

Watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 via Getty Images)

F1 live stream: how to watch the British Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it's showing the British Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. F1 British Grand Prix 2021: US times and TV coverage This Sunday you can watch the British Grand Prix live from 10am ET / 7am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT), while Sprint Qualifying begins on Saturday at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a British Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 British GP: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the British GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The British Grand Prix starts at 10am ET / 7am PT this Sunday, with Qualifying action on Saturday starting at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the British GP starts at 12.00am AEST on Sunday night. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's British Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 British GP live stream in New Zealand