How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: free F1 live streams of practice, qualifying and race online

Do we even have to convince you to watch? The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the decider of the greatest F1 title battle in recent years, and with Hamilton and Verstappen equal on points, whoever takes this one will take home the 2021 F1 Championship. How could you even imagine missing it? Here's our guide on how to watch an Abu Dhabi F1 live stream online from all over the world – and where you can watch the race absolutely free!

After a scorching season with some supremely dramatic moments from Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and, of course, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, it's all come down to this – 58 laps around Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

And could it have ended any other way? With Hamilton's greatest rival in years with a track record of, shall we say, reckless manoeuvres, and a Sir Lewis ready to risk it all, this is a final GP to end all final GPs. From a clean, out-and-out victory to the dirtiest of tactics, anything's possible this Sunday.

The biggest news for F1 fans in the UK and the Netherlands, though, is that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be free-to-air in both territories thanks to the fact that this weekend's nail-biting finale features sportsmen from their countries – and that's something we're more than pleased to hear.

So, all you need to do is keep scrolling to find out how to get an F1 live stream and catch the deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free as it happens.

Practice 1 - Friday, December 10 at 9.30am GMT / 10.30am CET / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, December 10 at 1pm GMT / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, December 11 at 10am GMT / 11am CET / 5am ET / 2am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, December 11 at 1pm GMT / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT

- Saturday, December 11 at 1pm GMT / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT Abu Dhabi GP 2021 - Sunday, December 12 at 1pm GMT / 2pm CET / 8am ET / 5am PT

Free F1 live stream: where can you watch Abu Dhabi GP for free

It turns out that the deciding race of the season is also one of the simplest to watch, with a ton of free options all over the globe.

UK - Channel 4

The free-to-air broadcaster is simultaneously broadcasting Sky Sport's coverage of the race free of charge, including commentary.

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Dutch F1 fans are also in luck, as Ziggo Sport is also broadcasting live for free. Although, like Channel 4 in the UK, it looks like only the race will be shown (no practice sessions or qualifying).

French speakers in Canada will also be able to watch for free on RDS, and Swiss F1 fans can watch on the RTS Network.

And if you're travelling abroad outside your country at the moment and wanted to tune in to your familiar Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's All 4 for UK F1 fans

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK for free

All 4 streaming service While Sky Sports has held the rights to F1 this season, thanks to the fact Brit Lewis Hamilton has the title on the line in the deciding Abu Dhabi GP, the free-to-air Channel 4 has snagged a live broadcast. That means that anyone in the UK can watch the Abu Dhabi GP live for free, complete with Sky Sports F1 commentary – how generous! You can expect to also see the race broadcast on the network's All 4 streaming service, which is available via web browser, iOS and Android apps, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Amazon Fire, Sky and Virgin Media boxes, and most Smart TVs. If you're already a Sky Sports customer - or if you also want to watch the practices and qualifiers - you'll of course be able to watch on the dedicated Sky F1 channel. Coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 9am GMT on Friday for Practice 1, then 12.45pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 9.45am for Practice 3, and Qualifying starts at midday. On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix itself starts at 12.55pm. Although officially unconfirmed, the times will be just about identical on Channel 4. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Watch on F1 TV

F1 TV If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the US

ESPN In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it's showing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. For the last two races of the year, for example, the network is showing the race through its ESPN Plus streaming service with prices starting at $6.99 a month. Alternatively, Sling TV's Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP: live stream F1 in Canada

the official F1 TV service As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Abu Dhabi GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. However, the Abu Dhabi F1 will be available for free on RDS this weekend. All you need to do is head over to the website and start the Abu Dhabi F1 live stream - no subscription necessary. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the Abu Dhabi GP starts at midnight AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Ab Dhabi GP live stream in New Zealand