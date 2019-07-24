Honor to launch 9X, 9X Pro and Smart TV in India soon

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch its new mid-range smartphones, the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in India very soon. In addition to phones, Honor is also planning to introduce its range of Smart TVs in India. The company's Smart TVs are scheduled to be announced sometime in August this year.

In an interview with PTI, Charles Peng, Honor India President reassured the Indian customers that the company is focused on providing an "excellent" after-sales support in addition to bringing new offerings to the market.

Honor aims to create an ecosystem of products that are not just limited to smartphones. “We recently announced the launch of a brand-new large-screen category, Smart Vision — Smart TV, this indicates that the large-screen industry will enter the smart screen era from the traditional TV era. The first product of the new category will be officially released in early August and we might bring it to the Indian market soon,” Peng said.

India is Honor's second-largest market after China and the company has its eyes set to capture 10% of the market share by 2020.

Peng went on to reveal that the company was preparing to launch the new phones in its X-series in India. The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro were announced on Tuesday in China and will go head to head with the Xiaomi Redmi K20 when it comes to India.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro specifications

Both the Honor 9X and 9X Pro share the same hardware except for an ultra-wide sensor and different RAM+storage variants. Rest, it packs a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Kirin 810 chipset which is a new mid-range processor by Huawei. The performance of the Kirin 810 chipset is claimed to be similar if not better than the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

There's a 48MP primary camera on the Honor 9X Pro paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there's a single 16MP selfie camera tucked away in a mechanical pop-up housing. Both the phones have a 4,000mAh battery at their disposal but sadly no support for fast-charging.

Honor 9X starts at CNY1400 (~ Rs 14,000) in China while the base variant of the Honor 9X Pro starts at CNY2200 (Rs 22,000). We expect the company to launch the phones around the same price point in India.