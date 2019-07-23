Honor 9X and 9X Pro with Kirin 810 processor launches in China

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced two new phones powered by its homegrown Kirin 810 chipset. The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro are the first phones to carry this mid-range chipset that is touted to be as powerful, if not more, as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chipset.

While the first phone powered by Snapdragon 730 -- Redmi K20 was announced in India just a week back, there's currently no information about the launch of either the Honor 9X or 9X Pro in India.

Honor 9X & Honor 9X Pro specifications

Both the Honor 9X and 9X Pro feature a 6.59-inch, Full HD+ (2340x 1080 pixels) resolution IPS display. There's no cutout for a notch on the screen as the 9X brothers use a mechanical pop-up module for the front camera. This gives the screen a 19.5:9 aspect ratio which has noticeable bezels at the bottom. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the right edge of the phones.

The phones are powered by Kirin 810 chipset which is manufactured using a 7nm fabrication process and paired with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G52. Honor 9X Pro has 8GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options whereas the regular 9X will be offered with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Both the phones also support microSD cards upto 512GB for storage expansion.

Coming to the camera setup on the two phones, the Honor 9X Pro has a primary 48MP sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor stacked in a vertical array on the back. The Honor 9X misses out on the ultra-wide sensor but the rest remains the same. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, that's housed in a pop-up module.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro comes with 4,000mAh battery but does not support fast-charging.

The Honor 9X starts at CNY1400 (approx. ₹14,000) and goes up to CNY1900 (~₹19,000) for the model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the other hand, Honor 9X Pro starts at CNY2200 (~₹22,000) for the variant with 128GB storage and CNY 2400 (~₹24,000) for the model with 256GB storage.