Xiaomi kicks off Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale in India

Xiaomi India has announced its Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale that brings discounts, offers and contests to the company's range of products. The sale will go on till midnight, July 25 and is being hosted across Mi India store, Mi Home stores, online (Amazon and Flipkart) and offline partner stores. From discounts on smartphones to televisions, Xiaomi is offering a bunch of exciting offers on its ecosystem products as well. Let's take a look at the best offers during Mi Fifth Anniversary sale.

Mi fifth anniversary sale: best deals and offers

During the sale, Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 7,499 after a discount of Rs 2,500. Besides, there's a discount of Rs 7,500 on the Mi A2 (4GB + 64GB) which is now available at Rs 9,999. The newly launched Redmi Note 7S has received a flat Rs 2,000 off on both its variants. The one with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 9,999 while the second model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage now sells for Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV range is also on offer with upto Rs 10,000 off on the Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55-inch) which now retails at Rs 44,999. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 12,499 throughout the sale.

As for the ecosystem products, there is a discount of upto Rs 1,100 across the range which includes Mi Band, Home Security Camera, Bluetooth Speaker among others.

Customers who shop using SBI debit and credit cards are eligible for an additional 5% discount on smartphones and televisions.

Xiaomi will also host a Rs 5 flash sale where products like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Luggage, Mi LED TV 4A Pro and Redmi Y3 will be available for as low as Rs 5. The company has also put up a bunch of combo offers on sale along with a Half-Price Sale where some Xiaomi products will be available to purchase at half their prices.

Additionally, the Mi Water TDS Tester has gone live on Xiaomi's crowdfunding portal and is priced at Rs 349.