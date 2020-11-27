Home Depot Black Friday deals 2020: the best deals for your home at the lowest prices of the season

Home Depot Black Friday deals are now going live in earnest after the big box retailer sought to stretch out the demand for Black Friday deals over the past couple of weeks. Now, with a flood of Black Friday deals in stores and online from major retailers on everything from appliances and tools to furniture and home decor, there's never been a better time to stock up for those outstanding home improvement projects you've had planned at Home Depot.

There's a lot to sift through though, so we've dug into the sales and we're rounding up the best Home Depot Black Friday deals going to make your holiday shopping experience easier than ever.

So whether you're hoping for Home Depot Black Friday deals on major appliances like refrigerators or washing machines or smaller kitchen appliances like air fryers and coffeemakers, whether you're looking at gardening tools or power tools, we've got deals up and down the line for you to check out and take advantage of while these sales last.

This is your one-stop-shop for all things Home Depot this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and check back throughout the weekend as Black Friday pushes into Cyber Monday for all the latest deals.

How long will Home Depot Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last?

Last year we saw Home Depot's Black Friday sale begin around a week before the big day itself hit, with lightning offers bringing the biggest savings over the Black Friday weekend. Black Friday sits on Friday, November 27, this year, however, the retailer is releasing deals in early November that last through December.

Home Depot has announced a reinvented Black Friday to improve the holiday shopping experience and prioritize the customer's safety. For the first time, the retailer will offer Black Friday deals online and in stores throughout the holiday season to help avoid one-day crowded shopping and shipping delays.



You can expect Home Depot's Cyber Monday offers to go live bang on Monday, November 30, and will generally last about a week.

Black Friday Home Depot hours: will the store open?

Last year we saw Home Depot operating region-specific hours on Black Friday weekend, with deals launching online at 6:00am the day after Thanksgiving. It's worth checking your local store for the latest information, as this can change from state to state over the weekend itself - and, of course, this year there's a pandemic to consider. However, last year we saw the majority of Home Depot stores open from 6.00am. We'll keep you up to date with Home Depot's Black Friday and Cyber Monday opening hours as the news is announced.

The best Home Depot Black Friday deals we expect to see

Home Depot's Black Friday deals last year offered up some excellent savings on everything from home decor to DIY, electricals to garden furniture. However, some categories were stronger than others, so if you're looking to pick up smart home essentials and large appliances you're in the right place. We're also expecting Home Depot to deliver on garden and DIY offers this Black Friday, after a string of impressive sales this year so far.

You can expect to find blanket sales covering entire categories when Black Friday does hit, like last year's popular up to 50% discount on all bath and bedding items, and up to 50% off interior furniture as well. If you're after Black Friday appliance deals, though, you'll be seeing some particularly impressive savings on Samsung refrigerator and oven deals as well.

Similar offers will also be available over Cyber Monday, though typically we see the best offers during the Black Friday weekend.

How to find the best Home Depot Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday Home Depot deals may not be over the November weekend itself. It's likely that you'll find the biggest savings during these flash sales, but it all depends on what you're shopping for.

Small appliance and smart home deals will typically launch a little earlier than the top dollar items like refrigerators and grills, for example. Plus, with the 2020 shopping season starting earlier than usual, you'll still find excellent offers as soon as October in some cases. When Home Depot's Black Friday deals do appear, however, there are some tricks to making sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.

First up, you'll want to know exactly what you're after. Whether you're renovating the kitchen or upgrading some power tools, do some research on the models you're looking for and the products that have already been discounted this year. If an item has already seen hefty discounts in 2020, it's likely that these sales prices will return between October and November. We're going into more detail on these sales across each category just below.

Once you know what you want and its usual sales price, you'll want to make sure you don't miss the deal once it goes live. Bookmark this page, because we're bringing you all the best Black Friday Home Depot deals as soon as they pop up.

The final step is making sure that you're picking up the best price possible. Use a price checker to make sure that there's no lower price available elsewhere, and if you like, take advantage of Home Depot's price match guarantee to save yourself even more cash.

If you're shopping in store, you can save valuable time by using Home Depot's product locator app so you can quickly navigate the aisles and get to the goods you need ahead of the crowds.

How to shop the best Black Friday Home Depot deals

We're showing you exactly what to expect from Home Depot's upcoming Black Friday deals right here. From appliance deals to top savings on electronics, tools, and TVs, you'll find all the latest information on previous discounts and included lines as well as the offers available right now. Current deals offer up an excellent way to benchmark your expected discounts over the shopping weekend, but if you spot a price you like there's no guarantee it will return in November and there might be little reason to wait.

Home Depot Black Friday appliance deals

Appliance deals are the bread and butter of Home Depot's Black Friday sales. Last year we saw savings of over $1,000 on top brands like Samsung and LG, and you can bet similar offers are on their way in November. So far in 2020 we've seen discounts on refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines, with as much as 40% off a range of models and brands. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade the entire kitchen, we've seen Home Depot offering more bundle deals this year, so you can save even more by picking up a whole suite.

Up to $900 off refrigerators: From $539 at Home Depot

Refrigerator savings are available at Home Depot this week, with discounts ranging up to $900 on some of the best brands in large appliances. Shop for Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool savings ahead of Black Friday.

Save over $1,000 on ranges: From $419 at Home Depot

You'll also find up over $1,000 off a selection of high end and cheap ranges, so whether you're looking for something on short notice or a more impressive upgrade, you'll find some excellent savings available.

Save up to 30% on dishwashers: From $385 at Home Depot

Whether you're looking for a cheap dishwasher or you're upgrading to one with all the latest features, you'll find up to 30% off a wide range at Home Depot right now. That means big savings on everything from the cheapest Hotpoint to the more luxurious of Samsung products.

Small kitchen appliances

Small kitchen appliances were some of the most popular Home Depot Black Friday deals last year. That means we're expecting big things from top brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, and Magic Chef. Black Friday KitchenAid deals seem almost certain this year, with so many offers popping up over the last few months, but coffee machines and air fryers in particular do well over this shopping season as well. Plus, if last year's 50% off cookware sale is anything to go by, we're in for some excellent discounts in 2020.

Super Low Price Aria 3-Qt Teal Ceramic Air Fryer: $69.99 $35.99 at Home Depot

This stylish 3-quart teal ceramic air fryer from Aria is perfect for making small batches of French fries or fried chicken tenders while not taking up much space on the counter-top. Able to reach 400°F in seconds, this little air fryer makes healthier eating a breeze - all for 49% off right now with this Home Depot Black Friday deal. View Deal

Aria 10 Qt. Air Fryer: $149.99 $96.99 at Home Depot

Healthy cooking just got easier with this 10 Qt. air fryer from Aria over at Home Depot for just $96, a 36% savings. The fryer also comes with a recipe book to help you plan healthier meals.View Deal

OXX Coffeeboxx single serve coffee maker: $199.99 $92.99 at Home Depot

This OXX Coffeeboxx coffee maker deal offers up a 54% discount on a $200 appliance. That's an excellent saving, and a level we'd expect to see over Black Friday as well.

Aria 30 Qt Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $199 $129 at Home Depot

There are toaster ovens, and then there's this 30-qt Aria Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Capable of baking, frying, roasting, dehydrating, toasting, and grilling everything from 13-inch pizzas to whole chickens, you can replace several small kitchen appliances in one go with one of the more trusted brands in small kitchen appliances for 35% off the list price. View Deal

Smart home

Home Depot's smart home deals are often overshadowed by other retailers over Black Friday. However, last year we saw some excellent deals on Google Nest products, Ecobee smart thermostats, and robot vacuum sales as well. The latter is likely going to make an appearance in 2020, with the Black Friday shopping season proving popular for robot vacuum discounts.

If you're shopping for cheaper Alexa devices we'd recommend heading over to Amazon, however Home Depot does offer some excellent bundle prices and savings on larger items like smart thermostats and security systems.

Google Home Mini: $49 $18 at Home Depot

Save 61% on the Google Home Mini at Home Depot this week. That's a massive saving off the original MSRP, but it's a slightly older model so if you're after the very latest gear out there you can probably find a better deal on a Google Nest Mini.

Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $199.99 at Home Depot

The Roomba 614 robot vacuum is a very affordable robot vacuum unit with a 3-stage cleaning system that lifts and loosens dirt and debris from even medium-pile carpets and sucks it up. With a 90-minute run time before needing a recharge, the Roomba 614 is the perfect entry-level set it and forget it robot vacuum - now for 20% off at Home Depot.View Deal

Roomba E5: $349.99 $249.99 at Home Depot

Get a great deal on this powerful little robot vacuum with five times the lifting-suction of the Roomba 600 series for $100 off over at Home Depot ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Roomba 675: $274.99 $179.99 at Home Depot

The Roomba 675 features improved suction performance, a three-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation, and dual multi-surface brushes to make cleaning more efficient on hardwood floors, tile, or medium-pile carpets - all at a great price thanks to $95 off over at Home Depot.View Deal

Furniture

We've seen as much as 50% off selected furniture lines in Home Depot's Black Friday sales before, and we're anticipating similar deals this year. So far we've seen savings creeping up to 40% over similar shopping periods, which means there's plenty of scope for big discounts on everything from bedroom to bathroom.

Up to 40% off home decor at Home Depot

Save up to 40% on a range of furniture and decor items right now. That includes kitchen and dining room furniture, mattresses, wallpaper, and bedding discounts, so there's plenty to shop.

View Deal

Bathroom furniture and fittings up to 40% off at Home Depot

From toilets to bathroom vanities, showers to faucets, you'll find a range of bathroom furniture and fittings available for up to 40% off. That results in some excellent savings across an impressive selection of brands.

View Deal

Garden

If you're looking to score some out of season garden discounts at Home Depot this Black Friday, you're in luck. We've seen some particularly strong garden deals over the course of 2020, no doubt due to the increased demand following the global pandemic. While that initially resulted in stock shortages, Home Depot is well known for its discounts on outdoor equipment and lawn care in particular, so you'll be able to find a range of deals on heavier duty gear this November.

Plus, last Black Friday we even saw discounts of up to 60% on hot tubs and other luxury items which means if you're looking to add extra features to your garden it's likely that we'll see even bigger savings in these categories.

Ryobi 2,000 PSI 1.2 GPM electric pressure washer: $179 $149 at Home Depot

There's a $30 saving on the Ryobi 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer available at Home Depot this week, which makes for a nice little discount over the $179 MSRP. We're expecting bigger discounts than this over Black Friday, but if you need some gear now this is a nice bonus.

View Deal

DIY

Last Black Friday, Home Depot cut their Milwaukee power tools by 50%, and we've continued to see excellent discounts on this equipment over the year. That means we're primed for some heavy duty discounts this year, and with other brands like Dewalt and Ryobi discounted over Labor Day and Memorial Day, it's likely you'll find similar savings across more products.

Up to 40% off select tools and accessories at Home Depot

You can save up to 40% on everything from saws to drills at Home Depot right now. With big name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now. Plus, these are likely to be the models included in Home Depot's Black Friday deals, so while there's no guarantee they'll be cheaper come November you can always use this page as a reference for future offers.

View Deal

Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt cordless hammer drill and impact driver combo kit: $378 $298 at Home Depot

Save $80 on the Milwaukee M12 cordless hammer drill and impact driver combo kit, bringing the final price down to just $348. That's an excellent chunk of cash to save on a premium brand.

View Deal

DeWalt Atomic Cordless Drill: $159.00 $99.00 at Home Depot

A cordless drill is one of the most essential power tools you can own, so snatching up this DeWalt cordless drill at this price is a no-brainer. The brushless motor ensures a longer life for the tool while it's compact size will let you fit it into tight corners to get to those hard-to-reach spots in your project.

View Deal

Tech and entertainment

We wouldn't recommend relying on Home Depot for your tech and entertainment deals this Black Friday - you're better off at Amazon or Best Buy for the majority of categories. However, you will find select offers available on speakers and home cinema accessories in particular, so it's worth checking out the latest offers if you're looking to upgrade the TV room.

JBL Link Music: $119.95 $59.95 at Home Depot

This JBL smart speaker packs some serious audio power. With 3D audio and WiFi streaming you're not only getting access to Google Assistant but also a fantastic home speaker as well. Plus, you're saving $60 on the original $119 price tag.

View Deal

JBL 3 Clip: $69.95 $29.95 at Home Depot

This IPX7-waterproof wireless Bluetooth speaker gets 10 hours of playtime and easily clips onto a belt loop, a bag, a clothesline, you name it, letting you bring your music with you anywhere you go - now for a whopping 57% off over at Home Depot. View Deal

