Heard of the Ninja Speedi?

Audio player loading…

Today, I attended the unveiling of the Ninja Speedi at the brand's (very cool) new office in London. It’s due to launch in the UK next week but for our US readers, it’s already available for you to buy.

I’m writing this all down for you to read because this is a revolutionary home appliance. One that can cook you a meal in 15 minutes. You can use a variety of ingredients; from meats and cheeses to veg and rice, and put them all into the same pot.

It’s the first small appliance to launch after the success of some of the best air fryers I’ve ever seen. The Ninja Speedi is sure to disrupt our countertop and the way we do dinner. But what’s it really capable of?

Ninja Speedi cooking four chicken breasts on the Cook & Crisp tray (Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

When I saw the Ninja Speedi in action, pasta, broccoli and crème fraiche was added into the pot. Water was then added. At this point I didn’t know what to expect. The Cook & Crisp tray was then added and four crumb coated chicken breasts were placed on top. The lid was put down, some buttons were pressed and the timer started counting down from 15 minutes.

My time watching this particular demo was then up, and we had to move on to another demo within a few minutes. However, I had plated up some halloumi and veg skewers with coconut rice from an earlier demonstration and, oh my, it was delicious.

The Ninja Speedi has a total of 10 cooking functions, with a SmartSwitch that can be used to flip between Rapid Cooker mode and Air Fry / Hob Mode. Yep - air frying is one of the cooking functions, along with Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté and Slow Cook.

You can cook three parts of your main meal according to the specs, and even roast a 1.6kg chicken. I’ve been equally impressed to see that the 5.7L cooking pot (and Cook & Crisp tray) is non stick and all parts are dishwasher safe.

Cooking pot is non-stick (Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

This is certainly an example of SharkNinja innovation at its best and I’m looking forward to reviewing it. If you can't wait to read my review about it and you just know that you want to buy already, our US readers can get hold of it from the Ninja site for $199.99 (opens in new tab) whereas our UK readers can be notified (opens in new tab) once it comes in to stock (priced at £249.99).