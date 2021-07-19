Grab the Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds at one of the lowest prices ever

After a new pair of wireless earbuds? Then we can’t recommend this incredible deal on the Sennheiser CX 400BT enough. These great sounding earbuds are half off right now at Amazon, in both the US and UK.

You can nab a pair of black CX 400BT wireless earbuds right now for $99 (saving $100.95) in the US and £96 (down from £169) in the UK. You can also buy the white version the of CX 400BT for $99.95 in the US and just £80 in the UK.

The reason we're seeing such a big discount right now is because the CX 400BT are getting close to a year old, having also been succeeded by the Sennheiser CX true wireless buds. That said, the CX 400BT are still an excellent pair, especially at such a heavy discount.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Sennheiser CX 400BT deals in the US

Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds (black): $199.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $100.95 - The CX 400BT (black) offer great sound and a surprisingly comfy fit. While the battery life isn't the best we've ever seen, wireless earbuds this good are hard to come by at such an incredible discount.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds (white): $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $100 - The CX 400BT (white) offer fantastically clear sound while also being comfy to wear. The battery life could be much better, but wireless earbuds as good as these are rarely available at such a steep discount.View Deal

Today's best Sennheiser CX 400BT deals in the UK

Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds (black): £169 £99 at Amazon

Save £70 - The CX 400BT (black) offer solid sound and a cosy form factor allowing for a comfy fit. Admittedly, the earbuds' battery life is lacking, but it's rare to find earbuds this good at such a steeply discounted price.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds (white): £169 £80 at Amazon

Save £89 - The CX 400BT (white) features some of the best sound at this discounted price. We're not big fans of the relatively low battery life, but when it comes to an all-round great pair of buds, it's hard to do much better below the £100 mark.View Deal

We can safely say that the Sennheiser CX 400BT were among the best wireless earbuds to release in 2020, and they're still a great pair to own today, especially if you're after a seriously good pair at a hugely discounted price.

The CX 400BT boast detailed sound, unmuddied sound, as well as a comfortable fit and solid touch control. However, a couple of downsides exist in the less-than-premium build quality and so-so battery life.

Adding to those issues, the CX 400BT doesn't feature the active noise-cancelling. If that's an important feature to you, then you might be better off looking at a similarly priced pair of earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM3, which are just as excellent despite their age.

More Sennheiser CX 400BT deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sennheiser CX 400BT from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.