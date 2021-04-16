Grab a 12 month PS Plus membership for just $27.99 - 57% off

Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service is a fairly costly membership, but we've spotted some PS Plus deals that can save you up to 57% this weekend. That's a massive price crash offering up one of the lowest prices on a 12 month PS Plus membership we've seen in a while - just $27.99 for a full year of service (normally $59.99).

Of course, if you're just looking to test out the service you can always sign up for a shorter membership. CDKeys has also cut the price of a three-month PS Plus subscription in half to $13.99 (was $27.99) as well. While the annual price offers far better value, you can use the cheaper three-month option to see whether a PS Plus membership really is worth it for you.

PS Plus is required for online play, but it also gives you access to free games every month, exclusive store discounts, and a collection of PS4's greatest hits as well. If you're on PS5, you'll also be able to find hints and walkthroughs straight from your game.

So, whether you've just managed to buy a PS5 or you need to sign up for another year, CDKeys' latest PS Plus deals stand to save you some considerable cash this weekend.

PS Plus 12 month membership: $59.99 $27.99 at CDKeys

Save 57% on a 12 month PS Plus membership at CDKeys this weekend. That's a fantastic saving offering up one of the cheapest annual prices we've seen in a while. Once you've made your purchase on CDKeys you'll receive an email with a unique code to redeem on your PS4 or PS5 and claim your membership. Note: this membership will only work in the US

PS Plus 3 month membership: $27.99 $13.99 at CDKeys

Those who just want a taste of PS Plus's benefits can scoop up a three-month subscription for just $13.99 right now. While the annual membership does work out cheaper per month if you don't know whether you'll actually make the most of the benefits this is the best option to go for. Note: this membership will only work in the US

