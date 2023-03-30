Got an iPhone and a Fitbit? You may need to update your phone

Fitbit will no longer support its app on iPhones that do not run iOS 15 or higher. As of March 25, phones that are only capable of running iOS 14 or below – generally, anything older than an iPhone 6 – will no longer work with the Fitbit app once it the app been updated to version 3.77 or newer.

If you have one of the best iPhones , which tend to be more recent versions, and you’re running an older operating system, you may need to update your device to ensure that you can continue to use the Fitbit app. The best Fitbits . and other devices like them, generally require the latest versions of their companion app in order to operate effectively, and those apps are regularly updated to add new features, fix bugs and so on.

Unfortunately, this leaves users of older iPhones – a small amount of users, we imagine, but some nevertheless – unable to use Fitbit properly. Fitbit has been alerting users via a notification in the app, and has provided an option not to update to version 3.77. It’s not a permanent solution, but at least it’ll buy you more time with your device until you upgrade your phone to something that can run Fitbit effectively.

This isn’t a new problem, or one exclusive to Fitbit. As smart tech relies on the latest software to integrate with other devices effectively, as that software becomes old and obsolete, certain devices will too. However, Fitbit has already been catching some heat this week, as it has finally disabled community features such as Open Groups and Challenges , as it warned users it would a few weeks ago.

The decision left many users furious, as Fitbit has long had a dedicated community of worldwide users taking part in its daily and weekly challenge and adventure programs.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: it's inevitable, unfortunately

If you have a newer iPhone that will run iOS 15 or 16, it’s a simple matter to update your iOS to ensure you can use the Fitbit app to its full potential. But for users with an older iPhone, buying a new phone is a bit more of an investment.

Whether it’s a computer, a smartwatch or a phone, it’s a shame we can’t hold onto a piece of tech we like in perpetuity – but if you’re buying one of the best iPhones for the sake of a cheap fitness tracker, it’s worth noting that Fitbit as a whole is undergoing a series of changes right now, and no one quite knows what the future holds for the once-great fitness tracker.