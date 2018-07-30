Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals ‘Clearly White’ color option in the wild

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel XL 3 expected to launch within the next few months, it's no surprise that we're starting to see an increase in leaks surrounding Google's upcoming handsets.

The latest leak comes from XDA Developers via forum user 'dr.guru', who has allegedly given us our best look yet at the Google Pixel XL 3 with some high quality hands-on images of the purported device.

The images, which are said to be of the Pixel XL 3's 'Clearly White' color variant, seem to back up previous reports regarding Google's forthcoming phablet, including one rumor that the handset would sport a notch on its face (and a rather large one, at that), two front-facing cameras and a bottom front-facing speaker.

Based on the device's Fastboot screen, the handset in question is packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. According to dr.guru, the supposed Pixel XL 3 is unable to boot any further because it has been "remotely erased by Google".

On the device's rear, you'll notice the absence of the Pixel line's signature two-tone effect, with what appears to be reflective glass covering the whole back panel – whether this is down to the handset being a prototype is unknown, though an all-glass rear would make sense given recent rumors of a new Pixel Stand dock that would finally bring wireless charging functionality to Google's smartphones.

Whether any of this is true is impossible to confirm at the moment, but if Google is planning to follow the same launch timeline as its two previous Pixel smartphone generations, then we can expect to see an official unveiling on or around October 4, 2018.